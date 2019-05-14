After knocking off one Lubbock team last week, Reicher’s softball squad will try to do it again on Wednesday.
Reicher will meet Lubbock Christian in the TAPPS Division III state semifinals, at 3:30 p.m. in Crosby. The Lady Cougars (15-7) earned their spot in the state semis by edging Lubbock Trinity, 4-3, in the quarterfinals last week.
Reicher is led at the plate by senior Maddy Gonzales (.529, 41 RBIs) and sophomore Hannah Boettcher (.556, 30 RBIs). Boettcher and Gonzales have also combined for 10 wins in the circle, while senior McKayla Young has the other five.
If Reicher wins Wednesday, it will advance to the state title game at 1 p.m. Thursday against the winner of Pasadena First Baptist and The Woodlands Christian, also in Crosby.