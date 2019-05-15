The Reicher Lady Cougars scored two runs in the top of the first inning and held the lead throughout as they defeated Lubbock Christian, 4-1, in a TAPPS Division III state semifinal on Wednesday afternoon at the Crosby High School softball diamond.
Reicher’s Hannah Boettcher hit a two-run home run in the first inning and the Lady Cougars (16-6) added single runs in the fourth and fifth frames.
Reicher pitcher Maddy Gonzales went the distance in the circle, striking out seven and holding the Eagles to a run in the bottom of the fourth for the win.
The Lady Cougars advance to the TAPPS Division III state championship game at 1 p.m. on Thursday and will play The Woodlands Christian (15-3), a 5-0 winner over Pasadena First Baptist on Wednesday.