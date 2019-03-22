CRAWFORD — Before Crawford’s rivalry clash with Bosqueville Friday night, Lady Pirate head coach Kirk Allen told his counterpart Clint Zander that he “just wanted to be one run better than you.” The remark proved prophetic, as Crawford won 4-3.
With the win, the Lady Pirates, ranked No. 1 in the state in the Texas Girls Coaches Association, moved to 21-3 and 7-0 in District.
After a host of one-sided wins to begin district, Allen said the close battle will undoubtedly help his team.
“It is great for the kids to be put in that situation,” he said. “That’s a really, really good team over there.”
Crawford led 4-0 going to the sixth inning, but a three-spot by the visitors tightened things up considerably. Then, in the top of the seventh, Lady Bulldog left fielder Ashton Vaughn led off with a double to right field to put the tying run at second. She was stranded there, though, as Crawford pitcher Mackenzie Dunbar coaxed a fly out and then struck out the final two batters.
“She dug down deep,” Allen said of Dunbar, who had 15 strikeouts. “I went out and talked to her and she told me she could do it. And she did.”
Crawford opened the scoring in the third inning. Centerfield Hannah Morton drew a walk, and came around to score on an error on a bunt by Grace Powell, the leadoff hitter. Powell took second on the error, and two batters later, shortstop Kyla Mach traded places with her with a double. Dunbar then helped herself with an opposite field single to knock in Mach and make it 3-0.
In the fifth, Lady Pirate third baseman Avery Ward extended the lead to 4-0 with a home run over the left field fence.
In the sixth inning, the Lady Bulldogs comeback attempt was highlighted by a two-run triple to the right center gap by Emry McDonough. Victoria Mosqueda drove in the other run with a sacrifice fly. Emilee Wade threw a complete game in the circle for Bosqueville, registering three strikeouts.
“I love these kind of games,” Dunbar said. “It really helps us get better for the playoffs. It pumps us all up.”
The two teams will match up again to conclude district play on April 19.