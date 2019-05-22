A longtime Central Texas coach is calling it a career.
Midway softball coach Ed Trochim is retiring after a coaching career of 30-plus years. Trochim has served as the Pantherettes’ head coach for the past four years, tallying a 100-37 overall record with a 51-7 mark in district play and a pair of district titles.
Prior to taking over as head coach for the 2016 season, Trochim was a Midway assistant coach. He has also coached at University and Waco High, making him the rare coach to make stops at all three of the Greater Waco area’s three biggest schools.
Trochim was just Midway’s third head coach in its history, following the much-decorated Sherry Rogers and Michelle Edwards.
With a long tradition of success that includes state championships in 1998 and 2010, Midway figures to attract plenty of candidates to follow Trochim.