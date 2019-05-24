MADISONVILLE – It appeared some Madisonville magic would come through for Robinson for the second straight weekend.
But after forcing a decisive third game with a riveting 2-0 win in Friday’s opener, the No. 3 Rockettes felt the full force of Huffman Hargrave star Katy Janes in the final.
Janes threw a two-hitter and blasted a two-run homer to lift the Lady Falcons to an 11-1 win in the Class 4A Region III softball finals.
With Janes throwing every pitch in the three-game series, the Lady Falcons (34-7) will advance to the state semifinals in Austin next Thursday. The Rockettes (32-9) ended their season a win short of reaching the state semifinals for the first time since 2010.
The loss was especially tough for Robinson’s 10 seniors.
“I just talked to them and said a lot of people know Robinson softball, and they’ve kept the tradition of very, very good teams,” said Robinson coach Bobby Cervenka. “Every year, they’ve gone four rounds and this year five rounds. Today we came back and fought hard, but they have a great pitcher. She’s a heck of a player. She can throw at different heights and that makes it a tough.”
In last weekend’s region semifinals, the Rockettes bounced back from a 14-4 opening loss to No. 1 Splendora with a pair of wins to capture the series in Madisonville.
After Thursday’s 3-2 loss to Huffman Hargrave, the Rockettes won Friday’s first game when leftfielder Kinzie Homeyer hauled in an over the shoulder catch of Bella Reid’s drive deep in the left-field corner with the bases loaded in the seventh inning to end the game.
“In my head, I thought if I don’t catch this ball we’re losing and it’s all my fault if I let this ball go by,” Homeyer said. “The wind was blowing hard and I had to switch my feet and I made the catch and we got to win that game. We got one but just couldn’t come up with another one.”
The Lady Falcons quickly jumped on top in the final game with Janes’ run-scoring double to the right-field alley in the first inning off Robinson starter Emilie Hoelscher.
After Robinson reliever Raigan Mock issued a bases loaded walk to Alli Humphries in the second, Homeyer drilled a solo homer as the Rockettes cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the inning.
Janes gave the Lady Falcons some breathing room with her two-run blast over the left-field fence in the fourth to open up a 4-1 lead. Huffman Hargrave added three more runs in the sixth and four in the seventh to turn the game into a rout.
With Homeyer’s brilliant catch in the first game, Mock finished with a seven-hitter and issued all four of her walks to Janes. Janes allowed five hits and didn’t walk a batter, but gave up solo homers to Tye Johnson and Amanda Marek.
The Rockettes got all the runs they needed with Johnson pounding a homer over the center-field fence in the second inning and Marek opening the fourth with a homer over the left-field fence.
Mock was constantly in trouble in the first three innings, but managed to come out unscathed.
In the first inning, the Lady Falcons loaded the bases as Humphries reached on an infield single, Janes was intentionally walked and Mock hit Reid with a pitch. But Mock held the Lady Falcons scoreless by forcing Christin Haygood to fly out.
Mock found herself in an even more dangerous situation in the third as the Falcons loaded the bases with no outs on singles by Humphries and Pike and Janes’ walk.
But Robinson shortstop Kindall Hernandez fielded Reid’s grounder and forced out Humphries with the throw home. Mock struck out Haygood and forced Kenzie Gates to ground out to end the inning.
BASEBALL
Robinson 13, Huffman Hargrave 1 – In Huntsville, Peyton Powell collected four hits and three RBIs while Chris Morrow added two triples and five RBIs to lead the No. 7 Rockets to a run-rule win in five innings to sweep the Class 4A Region III semifinal series.
The Rockets (30-4) opened the best of three series with a 3-1 win Thursday night, and will advance to the region finals next week against the Carthage-Sweeny winner.
Robinson quickly took command with a two-run first inning as Powell hit a run-scoring single and Jordan Rogers drilled a run-scoring triple. Tyler Bennett’s two-run single lifted the Rockets to a 4-1 lead in the third.
With Morrow’s two-run triple, the Rockets scored three more in the fourth. Robinson finished off the run-rule win with a six-run fifth that was fueled by Morrow’s three-run triple.
Rogers allowed three hits and a run in four innings to pick up the win for the Rockets.
Clifton 5, Kirbyville 3 – In Whitehouse, No. 8 Clifton exploded for five runs in the first two innings and held on for a win over No. 3 Kirbyville to tie the Class 3A Region II semifinals series at a game apiece.
The best of three series between the Cubs (28-6) and Wildcats (27-7) will be decided at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Clifton’s Mason Brandenberger scattered five hits and three walks while striking out seven and allowing three earned runs in 6.1 innings. Reliever Jackson Phillips notched the final two outs in the seventh.
Brandenberger drove in the first run of the game with a double in Clifton’s three-run first inning. Alfredo Rodriguez hit a two-single in the second inning.
Valley Mills 3, Archer City 0; Valley Mills 2, Archer City 0 – In Everman, Chase Keeton tossed a five-hitter and amassed seven strikeouts as the Eagles won the opener of their Class 2A Region II semifinals series.
The Eagles clinched the series with a 2-0 win in the second game as Elijah Degrate scattered four hits and two walks in six innings.
Caden Collins hit a run-scoring single for the Eagles (26-6) in the first inning of the first game before they added two more runs in the seventh.
Pollok Central 5, Troy 3 – In Madisonville, Pollok Central rallied for four seventh-inning runs to sweep the Class 3A Region III semifinals series.
The Bulldogs (23-14) opened the series with an 11-1 run-rule win over Troy (29-12) Thursday night.