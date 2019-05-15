MADISONVILLE — Huffman Hargrave built a 3-0 lead by the middle of the fourth and held off Lorena, 4-2, in Game 1 of their best-of-three series on Wednesday at Madisonville High School’s softball diamond.
Lorena’s Alexis Nava doubled to score Kaci Donaldson and Sara Robertson followed with a sacrifice fly, scoring Tristin Curry in the top of the fourth. That rally cut Hargrave’s lead to 3-2, but the Lady Leopards couldn’t get any closer.
Hargrave pitcher Katy Janes struck out 11 on her way to the win in the circle.
The Region III semifinal series will resume with Game 2 at 6 p.m. Thursday back at Madisonville High School.