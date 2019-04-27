SOFTBALL

Class 6A

Bi-district

Midway 8, Rockwall-Heath 1

Belton 2, Mesquite Horn 0 — Game 1: Belton 14, Horn 2; Game 2: Belton 12, Horn 2

Temple 2, Longview 1 — Game 1: Longview 8, Temple 4; Game 2: Temple 6, Longview 3; Game 3: Temple 15, Longview 14

Area

Midway (18-10) vs. Plano West (23-3) — Game 1: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Cleburne; Game 2: 6 p.m. Thursday at Cleburne; Game 3 (if necessary): 6 p.m. Friday at Cleburne

Belton (28-6) vs. Prosper (20-11) — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Baylor's Getterman Stadium; Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Getterman Stadium; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Temple (19-13) vs. Wylie (26-1), TBD

Class 5A

Bi-district

Forney 2, University 0 — Game 1: Forney 11, University 0; Game 2: Forney 19, University 1

Class 4A

Bi-district

Robinson 2, Ferris 0 — Game 1: Robinson 11, Ferris 0; Game 2: Robinson 11, Ferris 1

Lorena 2, Midlothian Heritage 0 — Game 1: Lorena 13, Heritage 2; Game 2: Lorena 7, Heritage 2

China Spring 5, Alvarado 2

Venus 4, Gatesville 2

Carthage 2, Mexia 0 — Game 1: Carthage 11, Mexia 0; Game 2: Carthage 10, Mexia 0

Huntington 2, Fairfield 0 — Game 1: Huntington 12, Fairfield 0; Game 2: Huntington 7, Fairfield 0

Area

Robinson (20-5) vs. Huntington (22-10), TBD

Lorena (20-6) vs. Rusk (18-5), TBD

China Spring (20-9) vs. Lufkin Hudson (22-8), TBD

Class 3A

Bi-district

Whitney 2, Malakoff 1 — Game 1: Whitney 12, Malakoff 2; Game 2: Malakoff 5, Whitney 4 (10 innings); Game 3: Whitney 15, Malakoff 3

West 2, Blooming Grove 1 — Game 1: West 7, Blooming Grove 6; Game 2: Blooming Grove 9, West 8; Game 3: West 13, Blooming Grove 7

Clifton 2, Corsicana Mildred 0 — Game 1: Clifton 9, Mildred 6; Game 2: Clifton 7, Mildred 6

Troy 2, Buffalo 0 — Game 1: Troy 13, Buffalo 3; Game 2: Troy 14, Buffalo 1

Academy 2, Groesbeck 0 — Game 1: Academy 3, Groesbeck 0; Game 2: Academy 10, Groesbeck 8

Area

Whitney (27-5) vs. Lexington (14-12), TBD

West (19-10) vs. Rogers (27-4), TBD

Troy (25-6) vs. Grandview (28-7) — Game 1: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Waco ISD; Game 2: 7 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD; Game 3 (if necessary): 7 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD

Clifton (17-10) vs. Academy (16-3) — Game 1: 5 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD; Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD; Game 3 (if necessary): 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Waco ISD

Class 2A

Fourth-place tiebreaker

Valley Mills 10, Bruceville-Eddy 9

Bi-district

Crawford 19, San Saba 0

Bosqueville 26, Cross Plains 4

Moody 2, Goldthwaite 1 — Game 1: Goldthwaite 10, Moody 8; Game 2: Moody 5, Goldthwaite 2; Game 3: Moody 12, Goldthwaite 5

Valley Mills 12, De Leon 7

Mart, bye

Axtell 22, Itasca 0

Riesel 4, Frost 3

Italy 11, Hubbard 1

Area

Crawford (28-3) vs. Lindsay (9-6), 6 p.m. Thursday at Crowley (one-game playoff)

Bosqueville (22-6) vs. Alvord (14-12), TBD

Moody (12-12) vs. Valley View (24-3) — Game 1: 8 p.m. Thursday at Cleburne; Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Cleburne; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Valley Mills (11-10-1) vs. Collinsville (11-3) — Game 1: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Worth Brewer; Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth Brewer; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Mart (16-5) vs. Honey Grove (18-5), TBD

Axtell (16-5) vs. Trenton (10-5) — Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kennedale; Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Kennedale; Game 3 (if necessary): 7:30 p.m. Friday at Kennedale

Riesel (9-3) vs. Ivanhoe Sam Rayburn (19-13), TBD

Class 1A

District tiebreaker

Jonesboro def. Gholson

Bi-district

Santa Anna 8, Jonesboro 6

Gorman 24, Gholson 0

Abbott 12, Avalon 8

Covington, bye

Area

Abbott (11-10) vs. Ector (3-11), 7 p.m. Wednesday at Sunnyvale

Covington (4-8) vs. Dodd City — Game 1, 5 p.m. Thursday at Era; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): 6 p.m. Friday at Era

TAPPS Division III

First round

Reicher (14-7) vs. TBD, TBD May 7

TCAF

Semifinals

Parkview vs. Crowley Nazarene, 4 p.m. Thursday at Springtown

BASEBALL

Class 6A

Bi-district

Midway (22-8) vs. Mesquite Horn (11-15-2), TBD

Class 4A

Bi-district

China Spring vs. Hillsboro — Game 1: 7 p.m. Wednesday at China Spring; Game 2: 7 p.m. Thursday at Hillsboro; Game 3 (if necessary): 7 p.m. Friday at China Spring

Robinson vs. Waxahachie Life — Game 1: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Whitney; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): TBD

Connally vs. Midlothian Heritage, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at West (one-game playoff)

Lorena vs. Alvarado — Game 1: TBD Thursday at Kennedale; 5:30 p.m. Friday at Cameron; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Mexia vs. Carthage, 7 p.m. Friday at Rusk (one-game playoff)

Class 3A

Bi-district

Clifton (21-5) vs. Mildred (11-10) — Game 1: 5 p.m. Thursday at West; Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday at West; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

West (18-11) vs. Blooming Grove (16-7-1), 7 p.m. Wednesday at Waxahachie (one-game playoff)

Whitney (13-13-3) vs. Malakoff (21-8) — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Malakoff; Game 2: TBD Saturday at Whitney; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Troy (23-7) vs. Frankston (13-8) — Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Ranch, Franklin; Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday at The Ranch, Franklin; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Groesbeck (23-2-1) vs. Cameron Yoe (14-11-3) — Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD; 3 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Class 2A

Second-place tiebreaker

Hubbard 8, Axtell 7

Bi-district

Bosqueville (21-4), bye

Valley Mills (16-7), bye

Crawford (7-8), bye

Moody (8-11) vs. Santo (18-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Cleburne

Riesel (19-3), bye

Hubbard vs. Frost (11-4-2), TBD (one-game playoff)

Axtell vs. Italy (12-0) — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Whitney; Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday at Whitney; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Dawson (9-9) vs. Itasca (10-5) — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Itasca; Game 2: noon Saturday at Itasca; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2

Class 1A

Bi-district

Abbott (12-11) vs. Coolidge (4-9), TBD

Mount Calm (1-16) vs. Avalon (10-8-1), TBD

Gholson (0-11) vs. Graford (11-11), 6 p.m. Friday at Graford

TAPPS Division III

First round

Reicher (4-10) vs. Boerne Geneva (8-12), TBD Tuesday

TAPPS Division IV

First round

Live Oak (5-7) vs. TBD, TBD May 7

TCAF

First round

FW Christian Life Prep 14, Parkview 0

