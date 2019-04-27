SOFTBALL
Class 6A
Bi-district
Midway 8, Rockwall-Heath 1
Belton 2, Mesquite Horn 0 — Game 1: Belton 14, Horn 2; Game 2: Belton 12, Horn 2
Temple 2, Longview 1 — Game 1: Longview 8, Temple 4; Game 2: Temple 6, Longview 3; Game 3: Temple 15, Longview 14
Area
Midway (18-10) vs. Plano West (23-3) — Game 1: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Cleburne; Game 2: 6 p.m. Thursday at Cleburne; Game 3 (if necessary): 6 p.m. Friday at Cleburne
Belton (28-6) vs. Prosper (20-11) — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Baylor's Getterman Stadium; Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Getterman Stadium; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Temple (19-13) vs. Wylie (26-1), TBD
Class 5A
Bi-district
Forney 2, University 0 — Game 1: Forney 11, University 0; Game 2: Forney 19, University 1
Class 4A
Bi-district
Robinson 2, Ferris 0 — Game 1: Robinson 11, Ferris 0; Game 2: Robinson 11, Ferris 1
Lorena 2, Midlothian Heritage 0 — Game 1: Lorena 13, Heritage 2; Game 2: Lorena 7, Heritage 2
China Spring 5, Alvarado 2
Venus 4, Gatesville 2
Carthage 2, Mexia 0 — Game 1: Carthage 11, Mexia 0; Game 2: Carthage 10, Mexia 0
Huntington 2, Fairfield 0 — Game 1: Huntington 12, Fairfield 0; Game 2: Huntington 7, Fairfield 0
Area
Robinson (20-5) vs. Huntington (22-10), TBD
Lorena (20-6) vs. Rusk (18-5), TBD
China Spring (20-9) vs. Lufkin Hudson (22-8), TBD
Class 3A
Bi-district
Whitney 2, Malakoff 1 — Game 1: Whitney 12, Malakoff 2; Game 2: Malakoff 5, Whitney 4 (10 innings); Game 3: Whitney 15, Malakoff 3
West 2, Blooming Grove 1 — Game 1: West 7, Blooming Grove 6; Game 2: Blooming Grove 9, West 8; Game 3: West 13, Blooming Grove 7
Clifton 2, Corsicana Mildred 0 — Game 1: Clifton 9, Mildred 6; Game 2: Clifton 7, Mildred 6
Troy 2, Buffalo 0 — Game 1: Troy 13, Buffalo 3; Game 2: Troy 14, Buffalo 1
Academy 2, Groesbeck 0 — Game 1: Academy 3, Groesbeck 0; Game 2: Academy 10, Groesbeck 8
Area
Whitney (27-5) vs. Lexington (14-12), TBD
West (19-10) vs. Rogers (27-4), TBD
Troy (25-6) vs. Grandview (28-7) — Game 1: 7 p.m. Wednesday at Waco ISD; Game 2: 7 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD; Game 3 (if necessary): 7 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD
Clifton (17-10) vs. Academy (16-3) — Game 1: 5 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD; Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waco ISD; Game 3 (if necessary): 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Waco ISD
Class 2A
Fourth-place tiebreaker
Valley Mills 10, Bruceville-Eddy 9
Bi-district
Crawford 19, San Saba 0
Bosqueville 26, Cross Plains 4
Moody 2, Goldthwaite 1 — Game 1: Goldthwaite 10, Moody 8; Game 2: Moody 5, Goldthwaite 2; Game 3: Moody 12, Goldthwaite 5
Valley Mills 12, De Leon 7
Mart, bye
Axtell 22, Itasca 0
Riesel 4, Frost 3
Italy 11, Hubbard 1
Area
Crawford (28-3) vs. Lindsay (9-6), 6 p.m. Thursday at Crowley (one-game playoff)
Bosqueville (22-6) vs. Alvord (14-12), TBD
Moody (12-12) vs. Valley View (24-3) — Game 1: 8 p.m. Thursday at Cleburne; Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Cleburne; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Valley Mills (11-10-1) vs. Collinsville (11-3) — Game 1: 6 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Worth Brewer; Game 2: 6 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth Brewer; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Mart (16-5) vs. Honey Grove (18-5), TBD
Axtell (16-5) vs. Trenton (10-5) — Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kennedale; Game 2: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Kennedale; Game 3 (if necessary): 7:30 p.m. Friday at Kennedale
Riesel (9-3) vs. Ivanhoe Sam Rayburn (19-13), TBD
Class 1A
District tiebreaker
Jonesboro def. Gholson
Bi-district
Santa Anna 8, Jonesboro 6
Gorman 24, Gholson 0
Abbott 12, Avalon 8
Covington, bye
Area
Abbott (11-10) vs. Ector (3-11), 7 p.m. Wednesday at Sunnyvale
Covington (4-8) vs. Dodd City — Game 1, 5 p.m. Thursday at Era; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): 6 p.m. Friday at Era
TAPPS Division III
First round
Reicher (14-7) vs. TBD, TBD May 7
TCAF
Semifinals
Parkview vs. Crowley Nazarene, 4 p.m. Thursday at Springtown
BASEBALL
Class 6A
Bi-district
Midway (22-8) vs. Mesquite Horn (11-15-2), TBD
Class 4A
Bi-district
China Spring vs. Hillsboro — Game 1: 7 p.m. Wednesday at China Spring; Game 2: 7 p.m. Thursday at Hillsboro; Game 3 (if necessary): 7 p.m. Friday at China Spring
Robinson vs. Waxahachie Life — Game 1: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Whitney; Game 2: follows Game 1; Game 3 (if necessary): TBD
Connally vs. Midlothian Heritage, 7:30 p.m. Thursday at West (one-game playoff)
Lorena vs. Alvarado — Game 1: TBD Thursday at Kennedale; 5:30 p.m. Friday at Cameron; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Mexia vs. Carthage, 7 p.m. Friday at Rusk (one-game playoff)
Class 3A
Bi-district
Clifton (21-5) vs. Mildred (11-10) — Game 1: 5 p.m. Thursday at West; Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday at West; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
West (18-11) vs. Blooming Grove (16-7-1), 7 p.m. Wednesday at Waxahachie (one-game playoff)
Whitney (13-13-3) vs. Malakoff (21-8) — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Malakoff; Game 2: TBD Saturday at Whitney; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Troy (23-7) vs. Frankston (13-8) — Game 1: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at The Ranch, Franklin; Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday at The Ranch, Franklin; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Groesbeck (23-2-1) vs. Cameron Yoe (14-11-3) — Game 1: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Waco ISD; 3 p.m. Saturday at Waco ISD; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Class 2A
Second-place tiebreaker
Hubbard 8, Axtell 7
Bi-district
Bosqueville (21-4), bye
Valley Mills (16-7), bye
Crawford (7-8), bye
Moody (8-11) vs. Santo (18-2), 7 p.m. Thursday at Cleburne
Riesel (19-3), bye
Hubbard vs. Frost (11-4-2), TBD (one-game playoff)
Axtell vs. Italy (12-0) — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Whitney; Game 2: 5 p.m. Friday at Whitney; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Dawson (9-9) vs. Itasca (10-5) — Game 1: 7 p.m. Thursday at Itasca; Game 2: noon Saturday at Itasca; Game 3 (if necessary): follows Game 2
Class 1A
Bi-district
Abbott (12-11) vs. Coolidge (4-9), TBD
Mount Calm (1-16) vs. Avalon (10-8-1), TBD
Gholson (0-11) vs. Graford (11-11), 6 p.m. Friday at Graford
TAPPS Division III
First round
Reicher (4-10) vs. Boerne Geneva (8-12), TBD Tuesday
TAPPS Division IV
First round
Live Oak (5-7) vs. TBD, TBD May 7
TCAF
First round
FW Christian Life Prep 14, Parkview 0