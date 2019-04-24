The Crawford Lady Pirates softball team (29-3) entered the playoffs as the top-ranked team in 2A and they’ve already got a victory over the weather.
Crawford was originally scheduled to face San Saba on Wednesday night in Glen Rose. But when the weather forecasts called for heavy rain on Wednesday, the Pirates and Armadillos acted quickly and shifted their bi-district game to the Waco ISD Athletic Complex on Tuesday evening.
Crawford wasn’t fazed by the schedule change as the Lady Pirates claimed a 19-0 run-rule victory. They advanced to play Lindsay in the second round next week.