Crawford will face West Sabine in the Class 2A softball state semifinals at 9 a.m. Wednesday at McCombs Field in Austin.
The Lady Pirates (34-3) will try to win their third state championship under coach Kirk Allen after capturing titles in 2012 and 2014. Crawford is making its first state semifinals appearance since losing to Windthorst, 11-1, in 2016.
Crawford advanced to the state semifinals by sweeping two games against Honey Grove, 7-0 and 6-0, in the Region II finals. West Sabine is 31-5.
Thorndale (32-5) will face Windthorst (32-6) in the other Class 2A state semifinal game at noon Wednesday. The semifinal winners will play for the state championship at 3 p.m. Thursday.