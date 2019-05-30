AUSTIN – Comebacks had never been an essential part of the Crawford Lady Pirates’ vocabulary because they never needed them before reaching the Class 2A final four.
Forced to rally for the second straight day, the Lady Pirates proved they’re exceptional when situations look most dire.
No. 1 Crawford turned desperation into joy as it overcame a late four-run deficit to win the 2A state softball championship in an 8-7 thriller over No. 2 Thorndale in eight innings before an overflow crowd of 1,208 Thursday afternoon at McCombs Field.
Makey Dunbar delivered the walk-off hit over Thorndale leftfielder Emilee Baker to score Grace Powell with the winning run with two outs in the eighth.
Pitching in relief, Dunbar retired nine straight Thorndale hitters in the final three innings to earn the championship game MVP. It was her 18th birthday, and her teammates serenaded her during the postgame championship celebration.
“This is my best birthday gift ever,” Dunbar said. “In my entire life I’ll never have a better one. It’s awesome.”
The comeback win gave the Lady Pirates (36-3) their third Class 2A state championship under coach Kirk Allen after they won titles in 2012 and 2014. For senior pitcher Cambree Aguirre and first baseman Avery Ward, it was a much better feeling than their freshman year when they were run-ruled by Windthorst, 11-1, in the 2016 state semifinals.
“To win it my senior year is amazing,” Aguirre said. “For Crawford softball, we gave our coach and the girls what they deserve because we put in so many hours on the field. We just worked our butts off to get to this point and I’m so proud of them.”
In Wednesday’s 6-5 semifinals win over West Sabine, the Lady Pirates rallied from a two-run deficit with a three-run fifth inning. It looked even more dire in the championship game after Thorndale (33-6) erupted for six fifth-inning runs to take a 7-3 lead.
But the Lady Pirates tied the game with a four-run sixth before winning in extra innings.
“It just shows the character of these kids,” Allen said. “They’ve just fought all year long. They don’t ever give up, that’s just how they are. I didn’t know if we were going to have enough to get all the way back or not, but I knew we’d go down swinging.”
The Lady Pirates got a break to open the sixth when Baker dropped Ward’s fly ball in left field for a two-base error. After Aguirre’s bloop single to right field, Ward scored on Kylie Ray’s sacrifice fly.
Addie Weaver followed with a run-scoring single before Powell singled and Cece Villa reached on shortstop Jayci Martinka’s error to load the bases. Kyla Mach ripped a two-run single past Martinka into left field to tie the game at 7-7.
Thorndale pitcher Riley White (32-3) was clearly tiring after pitching her second game in as many days after going the distance in Wednesday’s 10-0 semifinals win over Windthorst in five innings.
“We figured out to jump on her first pitch and hit it,” Aguirre said. “We weren’t down on ourselves. We were shaken up a little bit but we came back.”
Meanwhile, Makey (19-0) looked fresh in the final three innings after relieving Aguirre in the fifth.
“She’s usually used to pitching the whole game,” Allen said. “I knew they were going to have a hard time scoring off her. I knew their pitcher had been pitching for quite a while. Having two pitchers won the game.”
In the eighth inning, Powell reached on a fielder’s choice and stole second before White intentionally walked Mach with first base open. Dunbar made Thorndale pay when she drilled her game-winning hit before she was dogpiled by her teammates.
“I was just screaming in my head ‘Yes, yes, yes,’” Dunbar said. “We worked so hard for this all season and it finally came true. This was our goal from the very beginning and we had doubters, all these people who thought we couldn’t do it. But we did. It’s really just kind of surreal right now.”
The Lady Pirates appeared to be in good shape earlier in the game after scoring three runs off White in the fourth inning.
Crawford played with the aggressiveness that has become its trademark in that inning. After Mach and Dunbar singled, Ward drilled a single to right field to score the first run. Dunbar and Ward each scored from third base on ground outs by Aguirre and Ray to give the Lady Pirates a 3-1 lead.
But Aguirre immediately got into trouble to open the fifth as Madison Kelm singled before she hit Baker and Martinka with pitches. Pinch runner Lauren Newton scored on White’s ground out and Kelsey Kovar ripped a two-run double to left field to give the Lady Dogs a 4-3 lead.
Dunbar relieved but walked Kate Casey and hit Jacey Paulsen with a pitch to load the bases. Ashton Kiesling popped a bunt to Dunbar but she dropped the ball as Kovar scored from third. Kelm came through with her second hit of the inning as her two-run single gave Thorndale a 7-3 lead.
But as desperate as it looked, the Lady Pirates showed they still had a comeback left in them and walked away with their third state title. Ironically, Thorndale assistant coach Cheyenne Lynch helped the Lady Pirates win 2012 and 2014 state titles.
“For the program, it’s important because people know Crawford can play softball,” Allen said. “More important is that the kids only get a couple shots to get to state when they’re in high school. What they showed tonight is that we have a lot of character and grit.”