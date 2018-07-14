Several Central Texas softballers were named to the 2018 Collin Street Baker/TSWA all-state teams.
Players making first team were Sophie Wideman of Midway as catcher for Class 6A and shortstop Jennifer Williams of Mexia in Class 4A. Joining them were Makenzie Wimmer of Cameron Yoe at third base and Kennedy Cox of Groesbeck as outfielder for Class 3A. In Class 2A, Kathryn Reed of Axtell was a first-team pitcher.
Other players were honored as second-team players. In Class 2A, Crawford’s Joani Kohlscheen and Kyla Mach were selected for third base and utility, respectively, while Aaryn Lewis of Bosqueville was one of the outfielders. Class 3A had Mia Pokluda of West as one of the outfielders. Haley Nichols of Gatesville was selected as shortstop in Class 4A.
Third-teamer Ellena Munoz of Moody was selected as an outfielder in Class 2A.
Numerous players made honorable mention. In 6A, Kadyn Trochim of Midway was selected at first base, as was Caleigh Robinson of Belton. Belton players also included were pitcher Madison Cotton, third baseman Madison Bartlett, Avery Drake at shortstop and Isabelle Gutierrez at utility. Destiny Allen of Killeen was named as an outfielder. Midway’s Camryn Collier was picked as a utility honorable mention as well.
Several Lorena players received honorable mention. Pitcher Rachel Williams, second baseman Damiana Longo and third baseman Kaci Donaldson were honored. Robinson had two players receiving honorable mentions: Emilie Hoelscher for pitcher and Taylor Strain for outfield.
In Class 3A, the following players received honorable mentions: Evie Alfaro of Groesbeck at third base, Haylie Mitchell in outfield and Bekah Parks of Teague as utility.
Class 2A honorable mentions were pitcher Emilee Wade of Bosqueville, Kaylee Hale of Moody as catcher and Emma Howell of Bosqueville as utility.