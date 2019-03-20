CRAWFORD — Few people would consider the weight room a magical place. But not everyone can make hundreds of pounds levitate in the air like Crawford’s Seth Kohlscheen, either.
Shortly after he discovered the weight room as a sixth-grade P.E. student, Kohlscheen found himself amazed by this new world of wonder. In Crawford, sixth grade is when students are first allowed to visit the weight room, and it didn’t take Kohlscheen long to realize that it was a place that could transport him to bigger and better things.
“Their rule, usually, is that you don’t start lifting until the second half of the second semester,” Kohlscheen said. “So I’d never lifted before and I was really excited to get to do that. When we first starting working out, I noticed how strong I was. It came easily, and I got really excited about it. Coach (Greg) Jacobs told me about powerlifting. It was just kind of a sport that I could see myself doing well in.”
Greg Jacobs has been coaching powerlifting for more than 30 years. So he knows a budding talent when he sees one.
“When he was a sixth grader, he would come up here and piddle around in the weight room, and just try to lift some weights,” Jacobs said. “I said, Seth, I’m going to tell you, you’re going to be a weightlifter. You’re going to be a powerlifter.”
He didn’t just become a powerlifter, he became one of the strongest competitors in the state. Kohlscheen is the reigning Texas state champion in the Division III (3A and below) superheavyweight class. And he’ll be the man to beat again when the Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Championships commence on Saturday in Abilene.
It’s true in all sports, but it may be even more magnified in the weight room. You’re not going to get better if you’re unwilling to grind.
That’s where Kohlscheen has excelled. Even when the Crawford senior has competed at meets where he’s had a gold medal in the bag basically by walking into the gym, he hasn’t stopped pushing himself.
Sometimes the fiercest challenger you’ll ever face is the one staring back at you in the mirror.
“It’s how they raise us as athletes in this program,” Kohlscheen said. “They pretty much instill in you that you’ve got to work hard every day, including out of school. One big thing … was the after-school workouts I always went to, and summer workouts that I tried super-hard to never miss. I rarely ever missed, and I think that contributed a lot to my success in this.”
Indeed, even if you added all of Kohlscheen’s maximum lifts together, it wouldn’t equal the gallons of sweat equity he’s pooled up over the years in getting to this point. Just look at his ever-improving weight totals throughout high school as tangible proof.
Building up his strength
As a freshman, when he was competing in “only” the 275-pound weight class, Kohlscheen’s top weight output in the bench press, squat and deadlift topped out at 1,240 pounds. The next year, that progressed to 1,450. Last year, while claiming gold at the state meet, he hoisted a total of 1,720 pounds. And now, as a senior, he has a season-best total of 1,820, with one more meet on his docket.
Jacobs beams with pride and appreciation when he talks about how Kohlscheen has emerged as the standard to follow for the rest of the powerlifting team. The coach doesn’t even have to point and say, “Do what that guy does.” The other athletes can see the evidence for themselves.
“Those young guys look at him, and they look at his work ethic and they realize how important it is,” Jacobs said. “Of course, they see all the weight that he pushes around, and hard work pays off. That’s something he sells to them not just by word of mouth, but he does it by his actions. That’s why I’m proud of him in that respect, too.”
Want to see just how much it can pay off? Then just search online for the video of Kohlscheen’s performance in the squat at the regional meet, where he set a new meet record. All season, the senior had been climbing toward a certain, hard-to-fathom peak: 800 pounds. Through the team’s workouts, that’s what he’d been building toward.
Still, before the regional meet, his max was 750 pounds, no small amount of weight in itself. We’ll allow the principals to pick up the story from there.
“I’m thinking, ‘OK, 800, I don’t know.’ Then his last meet prior to regionals he squatted 750, which I thought was outstanding,” Jacobs said. “So when we went into the regional meet, I said, ‘OK, obviously our primary goal is to win, but if you get to 755, which the regional record at the time was 750, if you squat 755 then I’ll let you call the shot.’ He said, ‘Coach, I want to go for 800.’ And I said, ‘Are you sure, not 775? Because that’s a big jump. That’s a lot of weight.’ But he said, ‘No, Coach, I want 800, and I said, ‘OK, you earned it.’ And he did.”
Kohlscheen said he’d been dreaming about that 800-pound plateau for a while.
“Coach walked over to me and said, ‘What do you want to go for — 770, 780?’” Kohlscheen said. “And I was like, ‘Nah. We’re going to go for 800.’ He told me he had confidence in me, and so I went and told the desk that I wanted to do 800. Finally the time came, got myself wrapped, walked up there and during the middle of the lift, it was tough. On my way up when I was kind of stalling out a little bit, things got a little fuzzy. But after that, when I finally locked it out, it was definitely awesome.”
800lbs of pure strength!!!!! pic.twitter.com/8771rbdSzJ— BOB KOHLSCHEEN (@BOB4HUSKER) March 10, 2019
During the lift, Kohlscheen’s legs wavered ever so slightly. Before you get too critical, dear reader, imagine this: Strap a grand piano onto your back. Nope, hold up — that’s not enough weight. Put Elton John on a bench on top of the grand piano. Now crouch into a squat while your shoulders feel the crushing weight of Sir Elton tickling the ivories. Now, rise back up, Macho Man.
Never mind. We’ll call 9-1-1 for you.
But Kohlscheen powered through, and the crowd at the West High School gym roared its approval.
“The coolest thing was, they pretty much stopped the whole meet,” Kohlscheen said. “Judges from other platforms came to spot me and stuff. So, all the eyes were on me, and it was pretty pressuring, but it was also awesome after I cleared that lift.”
It’s kind of hard to imagine what Kohlscheen might do for an encore this weekend. His primary objective is to return home with another state title. Nothing is a given, but a repeat gold seems a safe bet, considering he ranks as the fourth-best lifter, by total weight hoisted, in the state, regardless of division, and the best in his own division by almost 200 pounds.
But he’s also got other goals in mind, including shooting for an 805-pound squat, which would be a state meet record for his division.
Beyond this year, Kohlscheen plans to pursue an education degree in college. (He won a $1,000 scholarship through the state powerlifting association that will help him in that pursuit.) But whenever his heavier subjects start to wrack his brain, Kohlscheen knows one place where he might take a study break.
“I’m definitely going to keep working out, just because with how much success I’ve had with it,” he said. “It’s something I can’t just let go. …It’s not only a sport that you can compete in, but it drives you to work out all the time. So it’s a sport that you can get comfortable in the weight room and learn to love the weight room, and that’s what I enjoyed about it. It made me love the weight room.”