It’s always nice when you get to stay at home to compete for a state title, and several Central Texas athletes will have that chance next week.
The Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State Meet returns to Waco’s Extraco Events Center March 14-16. Once again, the Centex area will be well-represented with numerous athletes looking to heave, hoist and lift their way to some heavy medals.
That title-hungry group includes regional champs from Lorena (Danielle Carrizales, Kaci Donaldson), La Vega (Kaylee Shilling, Aliyah Allison), Hillsboro (Sheila Flores), Midway (Genee Johnson), Whitney (Samantha Garcia, Noelia Delgado), Cameron Yoe (Selene Vargas), Clifton (Kamryn Kettler) and Troy (Maggie Conlon).
The Trib will have more on the state girls powerlifting meet, including a full list of qualifiers from the area, next week.