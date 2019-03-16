Temple’s Jaylin Kindles won a bronze medal, which was the top finish for a Central Texas lifter on the final day of the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting State Championships on Saturday at the Extraco Events Center.
Kindles finished third in the Class 6A 165-pound division, as she lifted 375 in the squat, 195 in the bench press and 415 in the deadlift for a total of 985 pounds. Her deadlift was the tops in her division.
Midway’s Genee Johnson and Jaydee Davis finished eighth and 13th in their respective weight classes. Belton’s top finish was a fifth-place showing from Kaylee Hausum.
The Centex area produced one state champion at the meet, Moody’s Deonshae Milliner, who won gold on Friday.