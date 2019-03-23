ABILENE – Crawford’s Seth Kohlscheen added a little bit more gold to the Pirates’ black and gold school colors on Saturday.
Kohlscheen repeated as state champion of the superheavyweight class of Division III at the Texas High School Powerlifting Association State Meet. The Crawford senior closes his career with back-to-back titles, and won this one easily again, by a full 100 pounds.
Kolhscheen went for 760 pounds in the squat, 435 in the bench press and 605 in the deadlift for a total of 1,800 pounds. All three lifts were the best of any competitor in his division.
Luling’s Jonathyn Murry took the silver medal with a total of 1,700.
Elsewhere in Division III action, West’s Nate Gerik finished fourth in the 181-pound class.
In Division II, the area’s top finish came from China Spring’s Sergio Watkins, who came in fourth in the 148-pound division.
Among Division I lifters, Midway’s James Fullbright closed out his powerlifting career with a seventh-place effort in the 198-pound class, totaling 1,590 pounds, including a 600-pound deadlift.