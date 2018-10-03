Chris Goss and Chase Chapman won the Grant Teaff Golf Tournament on Sept. 24 at Ridgewood Country Club.
It was the 19th annual golf tournament that this year had Baylor as its presenting sponsor. A full field of 100 golfers participated in helping to raise funds to fuel the Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes’ ministry to “coaches, athletes and all whom influence” in Central Texas.
The Burton Lawless College Scholarship was presented to Tate Engel from Kerens and Ty Hale of Groesbeck. Lawless serves as an FCA board member and is a former Super Bowl champion from the Dallas Cowboys. The award is based on the recipient’s involvement and leadership in FCA, and recommendation from their huddle coach.