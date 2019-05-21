If you bust it on the back nine, you never know what rewards might await on the so-called 19th hole.
Several of Central Texas’ top golfers showed nice finishing touches to close out the UIL State Boys Golf Tournament on Tuesday. Some even came home with medals for their efforts.
Belton’s Dallas Hankamer made a strong run at a Class 6A state title, but fell just a little short. The sophomore Texas A&M commit came into the day tied with two other players for the lead after shooting 3-under 69 in Monday’s opening round at Legacy Hills in Georgetown.
Hankamer produced another solid round Tuesday, coming through with four birdies, including his second on the par-5 No. 18 hole in two days, on his way to a 1-under 71. That gave Hankamer a 4-under 140 for the tournament, which ended up tied for third overall with Niko Nebout of Clear Springs (71-69—140). Austin Westlake’s Thomas Bockholt and Fort Worth Nelson’s David Harrison tied for the lead at 5-under 139 through 36 holes, but Bockholt claimed the title in a playoff.
At the 4A tournament at Plum Creek Golf Club in Kyle, Gatesville’s familiar state qualifiers finished third in the team race, shooting 323-316—639. Monahans won the team title with a two-day score of 608, while Argyle moved ahead of Gatesville on the second day by shooting a 299 and finishing at 628.
Evan Washburn carded rounds of 76 and 74 to lead Gatesville with an 8-over 150. Robinson junior Cade Allison was a stroke back, as he mightily improved upon his opening-round score of 81 with a 70 on Tuesday, finishing at 9-over 151. Allison’s 70 tied Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Jack Burke, the overall champion, for the second-best score of the final round. Argyle’s Logan Diomede had a 69.
Lorena’s Corbin Conradt finished tied for 31st overall with a score of 79-83—162.
Cameron Yoe improved greatly on its opening-round effort by shooting 334 on Tuesday at the 3A tournament at Austin’s Grey Rock Golf Club. That was 31 strokes better than the Yoemen shot in Monday’s first round, and pushed them from 12th to 10th in the team race.
Yoe’s Nikolas Keratsopoulos shot 2-over 74 in the final round and finished at 152 for the tourney, which was tied for fifth. Groesbeck’s Draven Hullum, competing as an individual, finished at 87-81—168 for 34th place.
Continuing the trend of finishing strong, Valley Mills’ Dustin Freedman carded a 77 at the Class 2A tournament at Roy Kizer golf Course. That marked a 17-stroke improvement on his opening-round 94.
At the Class 1A tourney at Lions Municipal Golf Course in Austin, Iredell’s Dragons finished fifth in the team race. Iredell shot 388-364—752 for the tournament, led by Landry Proffitt’s rounds of 91 and 86 for a 177 total, which tied for 13th individually.