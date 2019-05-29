Midway ISD announced the hiring of two new head coaches on Wednesday, naming Jordan (Vannatta) Williams as head softball coach and Keith Mikeska as head boys golf coach.
Williams was the Super Centex Softball Newcomer of the Year at Valley Mills in 2004 before going on to be a Super Centex athlete at West. She later played at Baylor, helping the Lady Bears reach the Women’s College World Series in 2011. She has 12 years of coaching experience, including stops at Bosqueville and Mart in addition to Midway.
She takes over for Ed Trochim, who recently retired after a four-year stint as Midway’s head coach following a coaching career of nearly four decades.
Mikeska has been an assistant golf coach at Midway for the past 11 years, and has 32 years of teaching and coaching experience. He is a graduate of Rogers High School and Texas A&M University, and has had coaching stints at Conroe McCullough, Livingston, Lewisville and Waco High prior to Midway.