KILLEEN — Fitting that they played the District 12-6A golf tournament at Stonetree Golf Club, because the Midway girls are as hard as a rock and as firm as an oak.
Basically, you’re not uprooting them anytime soon.
Midway fired its way to its fifth consecutive district championship, winning by 44 strokes following Wednesday’s second round of the tournament. Midway’s “A” team shot rounds of 319 and 325 for a 644 total, while Belton was second at 350-338-688.
“I’ve been really blessed to have some good golfers over the years,” said Midway coach Harvie Welch, who pocketed his 13th district title in 15 years at the helm in Midway.
Midway sophomore Eubin Shim finished second overall to fellow sophomore Elle Fox of Copperas Cove. Shim carded rounds of 72 and 73 for a 145 total, a stroke behind Fox, who went 74-70-144.
Belton senior Julia Garcia turned in the best round of the tournament with a 69 on Wednesday, shaving eight strokes off her first-round 77. She was third with a 146 total.
“(Eubin) is a great, great player as a sophomore. She doubled 17, or else she probably would have won the district championship, but she played great both days,” Welch said. “Elle Fox from Cove is a great player too, won the Drive, Putt and Chip contest at Augusta in the sixth grade. And the little girl (Garcia) at Belton, she shot a 69, she’s going to Dallas Baptist. It’s a really good group.”
Welch said that girls’ golf in Texas has likely never been better.
“Some of the scores these girls are producing are amazing,” he said. “They’re really athletic, our girls lift weights with the strength coach in the mornings. So they’re able to hit farther, and score better.”
Midway and Belton both qualify for the Region II-6A meet, which will be April 24-25 at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course.
Midway’s “B” team finished fourth with rounds of 388 and 398 for a 786 total.
The District 12-6A boys tournament is slated for April 2-3 at Cottonwood.