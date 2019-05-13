AUSTIN – The McGregor girls’ golf team staked the 18-hole lead in the UIL Class 3A state tournament on Monday at Grey Rock Golf Course.
The Lady Bulldogs shot 357 to open up a 12-stroke lead on Lago Vista in second place in the team standings.
Paige Gilstrap posted 82 for fourth place individually and her McGregor teammate Maggie Parmer is one stroke back in a tie for fifth at 83. They’re chasing individual leader Mason Garrett of Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, who opened the tournament with a 76.
The Cameron girls’ team opened with a 405 and enters Tuesday’s final round of the 3A state tournament in ninth place.
Lorena junior Jordyn Linnstaedter is tied for 14th after shooting an opening-round 83 in the 4A girls’ state tournament at Plum Creek Golf Course.
Linnstaedter and the rest of the field are chasing Carrollton Ranchview’s Bohyun Park, who shot 62 in the first 18 holes. She is 12 strokes ahead of Lamar Fulshear’s Tristan Gabbard in second place.
Gatesville’s Kaylan Summers posted an 85 to lead the Lady Hornets to ninth place entering the final round of the 4A tournament.
The Crawford girls’ team opened the 2A state tournament with a 394 to move into seventh place at Roy Kizer Golf Course. Moody shot 417 and enters the final round in ninth.
Meridian’s Gracee Hilburn leads Central Texas players in the individual standings in 2A after she shot 90 in the first round. Hilburn will start the second round on Tuesday in a tie for 16th place, 20 shots behind Martin’s Mill’s Mia Nixon.