BRENHAM – McGregor’s Paige Gilstrap is no stranger to the UIL State Golf Tournament, as the junior will be going for the third straight year in 2019. The difference this time around? She’ll have some teammates to travel along with her.
McGregor’s girls won the Region III-3A tournament at Brenham Country Club, shooting rounds of 371 and 354 for a 725 total, 28 strokes better than second-place Keene.
Gilstrap again claimed the individual regional title, as she followed up a first-round 76 with a second-round 81 for a 157 total. McGregor’s Maggie Parmer shot 87-80-167 to finish third. The Lady Bulldogs’ Kiley Coats helped her team out with a personal-best 92 in the final round.
Cameron Yoe finished third in the team race, and will join McGregor and Keene at the Class 3A state golf tournament, May 13-14 at Grey Rock Golf Club in Austin. It’s the ninth straight state trip for Cameron.