McGregor’s girls golf team is building a district-winning powerhouse.
The Lady Bulldogs wrapped up the 19-3A title for the third consecutive year on Monday at Wildflower Country Club in Temple. McGregor was led by two-time state silver medalist Paige Gilstrap, who won the district individual title for the third straight year with rounds of 85 and 79 for a 164 total, six strokes ahead of her teammate Maggie Parmer, who finished second at 81-89-170.
McGregor had rounds of 384 and 392 for a 776 total, while Cameron Yoe was second at 401-455-856.
Rockdale won the 19-3A boys team title, paced by individual champ Brady Nelson III.
The Region III-3A golf tournament will be April 22-23 for boys and April 24-25 for girls at Brenham Country Club in Brenham.