HUNTSVILLE – Lorena’s Jordyn Linnstaedter punched her ticket to the state girls golf tournament by winning the Region III-4A title earlier this week at Raven Nest Golf Club.
Linnstaedter carded rounds of 82 and 80 for a winning total of 162, three strokes ahead of Midlothian Heritage’s Kate Adelmann. Lorena’s Sarah Robertson was eighth overall at 90-87-177.
Gatesville’s girls qualified for state as a team, finishing third overall behind Midlothian Heritage and Hardin-Jefferson. The Lady Hornets will make the trip to state for the fifth time in the last nine years. They were led by Kaylan Summers, who shot 91-81-172, to finish sixth.
Gatesville’s boys also will be headed to state after finishing second at the Region III-4A boys tournament. The Hornets shot 334 and 339 for a 673 total, behind only Huffman-Hargrave (649).
Lorena’s Corbin Conradt (75-80-155, third) and Robinson’s Cade Allison (78-79-157, fifth) also qualified for state as individuals.