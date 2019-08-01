With all the trouble the U.S. Ryder Cup team has had in their biannual matches for golf supremacy recently, losing way more than they have won, most recently in Paris, perhaps it’s time to turn to a pair of Midway teenagers as a way to help the Americans regarding their international golf issues.
Because recently, Brayden Bare and Corbin Null teamed with other members of the Texas junior golf squad to help secure a Lone Star victory in the 13th annual Texas vs. Mexico Cup held at the Hyatt Hill Country Resort in San Antonio.
Both Bare, 15, and Null, 13, longtime friends and Midway students won their single matches. Bare won 3 &1 while Null took a 6 & 4 single victory as part of the overall Texas win.
“It’s one of the biggest things I’ve ever done in golf,” Bare said. “It made you understand there are lot more good players than just from Texas. I have to work and get better against everybody.”
It was the second time Null had played in the Texas-Mexico Cup, the first time for Bare, but Null said the international golf experience was a good one.
“The experience was a lot of fun. It was especially fun since I was paired up with my good friend Brayden. Even though the players from Mexico did not speak very much English, we really did not have trouble communicating through the game of golf.”
Bare said he got to experience what the US team must feel like when they stand on the first tee of the Ryder Cup when it came time for his first match.
“The intro was really awesome, with the trumpets and the awesome crowd, I didn’t really expect that. On the first tee, I was just looking to play good and see what happens.”
The two Centex junior golf stars, Bare who went to Regional at Midway as a freshman last year and Null, teamed up the first two days and lost a pair of close matches. But with the Texas team needing to win three of four matches in the final day singles, they won their individual matches and helped their team take home the gold medals.
“Winning my singles match 6 & 4 was certainly the most memorable thing on the final day,” Null said.
Now that they are international golf winners, they had some advice for U.S. Captain Steve Stricker and the American team getting ready for the 2020 Ryder Cup at Whistling Straits Golf Resort in Kohler, Wisconsin, hoping to avenge last year’s defeat.
“Never count yourself out,” Bare said. “You always have a chance to come back in any match.”
“Pick Rickie Fowler for a captain’s pick if he does not qualify to automatically make the team,” added Null.
Of just call in the Midway duo for any and all international golf victories.
McGregor girls golf team featured
McGregor girls golf team had plenty to celebrate this spring when they won the Class 3A state title in Austin, but the celebration has continued into the summer as they were recently featured in a national United States Golf Association publication as part of the Waco Chapter of the LPGA-USGA Girls Golf.
The story focused on LPGA-USGA Waco girls coach Gwen Parmer who founded the local chapter in 2014, to teach local girls how to play golf and how she used it to benefit Centex female golfers and help build the state champion McGregor team.
Maggie Parmer and Paige Gilstrap, the coaches’ daughters, along with Kiley Coats, all McGregor state champions, were part of the LPGA-USGA girls program and it carried over to MHS teammates Abby de Jesus and Bella Valdez
“With golf you all have the ownership, it’s completely on me and not on other people,” Coats said in the USGA story.
Money provided by the national golf organization, as part of its $2.5 million dollar grant money nationwide, and have provided funds for Parmer to purchase a golf simulator so her girl’s chapter could practice every day in any kind of weather.
“Their team title is a direct result of the LPGA-USGA Girls Golf Program,” Parmer said in the article.