After the first round of the Marvin Dameron Invitational golf tournament at Cottonwood Creek Golf Course Friday, Brian Jennings of Dallas Jesuit, Luke Jasinski and Cole Sherwood, both of Vandergriff, are tied for the lead with a 72. The boys’ high school tournament will conclude with a second round Saturday.
Cade Allison of Robinson and Dallas Hankamer of Beltonlead Central Texas players with a round of 79, seven strokes off the lead and tied for 20th with eight other players. Corbin Conrad of Lorena, Noah Rubel (Robinson) and Trent Tepera (Belton) are a stroke back in a tie for 21st.
Other Central Texas players are Brayden Bare (Midway) at 81, Peyton Woytek (Belton) with 82 and Justin Hagelstein (Midway) with 84. Same Jones (Midway) is in a group of players who shot an 85, and Kade Tiner and Noah Fields, both of Midway, shot an 86.
Midway is also represented by Hayden Smith, Grant Lathern, Nick Petrini, Ryan Jones, Nik Blalock, Jace Burns, Jack Haber, Kullen Miller and Grayson Odajima. Lorena players are Blake Higgins, Hunter Baccus, Ethan Segovia and John Mann. Other Robinson players are Bailey Kirk and Wesley Thompson.