Belton’s powerful golf program cleaned up at the District 12-6A boys tournament, which concluded Wednesday at Cottonwood Creek.
The Tigers’ “A” and “B” teams each scored a 610 over the two-day event to tie for the overall lead. The “A” team ended up winning the district title in a playoff over their Tiger teammates.
Midway’s No. 1 and No. 2 teams finished third and fourth, respectively. Though the Panthers missed out on a regional berth as a team, Midway’s Brayden Bare qualified as the second-place individual medalist.
Bare will compete at the Region II-6A tournament April 22-23 at Cottonwood.