As the missed opportunities mounted for Belton’s Taylor Gurnett, so did her frustration.
At one point in the second half, coach Oscar Bersoza elected to take his senior off the field momentarily so she could refocus.
Those emotions flipped completely when she ran onto a long pass near the top of the penalty box and slid a shot past a hard-charging and sliding effort from Midway goalkeeper Maddie Lightsey and into the back of the net.
That shot came with 11:48 to go and resulted in a District 12-6A championship for the Lady Tigers after a 2-2 tie Friday at the Midway High School Soccer Complex.
“That kid is an ultra competitor. I know she gets frustrated, but she runs mean, she plays hard, she plays mean,” Bersoza said. “So I had to bring her down and say, ‘Listen, we need you out there,’ bring her off, calm her down and put her back in. I was about to bring her off (again), but she scored. She’s a competitor, and she won us a district championship with that goal. So that means a lot.”
Midway won penalty kicks, 4-3, but that was mere housekeeping. In the district standings, teams receive three points for a win, two for a win in penalty kicks after a tie and one for dropping penalty kicks. Belton closed with 46 points to 44 for the Pantherettes.
The Lady Tigers (15-0-1 district) won the first meeting between the two teams, 3-2 in Belton, so they knew they only needed a tie to win the title.
Midway didn’t make that easy, and it comes out of this game looking forward to the playoffs.
“You can’t simulate (a game like this),” Midway coach Bill Sharp said. “This was a great thing to be able to come play them this time of the year on this stage, you just can’t simulate it. So it’s really good for our team to be able to see that in live action. … I think we’re ready for the playoffs. I’m excited to see us play and see what we’re going to do.”
The Pantherettes (14-1-1 district) never trailed and jumped out to an early lead when Amanda Hudson finished a corner kick from Samantha Brown. That came with 3:09 gone by, but Belton answered at the 16:08 mark of the first half on a Rachel Ramm goal.
Midway continued the back-and-forth nature of the first half, when Kamryn Cocker took advantage of a misplay by the Belton defense that left her alone in front of the goal. Cocker gathered in the loose ball, turned and slid a shot into the bottom corner of the net with 6:32 remaining to send Midway into halftime with a 2-1 lead.
The Midway defense fought off a relentless offensive attack for most of the second half, despite several shots just missing over the crossbar.
All of that pressure finally paid off when Gurnett’s shot tied the game for good and brought home the title in Bersoza’s first year as a head coach.
“I think it means more than anything because of the community,” Bersoza said. “I’ve been here since 1996, and this community has been a big part of our lives. But more importantly, I’ve got 10 seniors that busted their tail. We talked about that at halftime. We worked so hard, I said don’t caught up in the moment. So, this means a lot.”