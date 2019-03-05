Ann Burnside is just too superstitious to check the district standings. The Lorena girls soccer coach tries to fixate on things she can control, and the result of some other district match isn’t one of them.
“Isn’t that sad? I should know,” Burnside said, laughing. “But I’m just too superstitious. I’ll check it at the end. … I always tell the girls that if we take care of what we need to take care of, everything else takes care of itself. Right now we’re in good shape, because we’re 9-0 in district with three more ball games to play.”
It’ll be news to Burnside, but by virtue of her Lady Leopards blanking second-place China Spring, 6-0, on a bone-chilling Tuesday night at Cougar Stadium, Lorena has clinched no worse than a share of the District 17-4A championship, its third consecutive district title.
Lorena (16-5-0 overall, 9-0-0) has thoroughly owned the district over the past few seasons, as Tuesday’s victory marked its 29th straight win. The Lady Leopards haven’t dropped a district match since falling to Robinson, 1-0, on March 18, 2016.
For the first 14 minutes of this one, China Spring (13-8-1, 6-3-0) effectively muddied up the Lady Leopards’ downfield runs to keep things scoreless. But once Lorena popped the top on the scoreboard, its flow began to overwhelm the Lady Cougars.
Lorena’s multi-sport standout McKenzie Tuyo broke the seal for the Lady Leopards. With just over 26 minutes left in the first half, the speedy forward zipped free of the Lady Cougar defense for an unencumbered run. Her initial shot was deflected by China Spring goalkeeper Maddie Odajima, but Tuyo calmly corralled the rebound and redirected the ball past the fallen goalie.
That breakthrough seemed to amplify Lorena’s aggressiveness, and the Lady Leopards began to come up with all kinds of crafty ways to score. Nine minutes after Tuyo’s goal, sophomore forward Kaitlynne Jones thumped one through the grasp of Odajima from 20 yards out.
The Lady Leopards added two more goals to take a 4-0 lead into the halftime stoppage. With 12:59 remaining, Jones added her second goal with a worm-burning roller that had enough velocity to get past the scooping save try of Odajima. About two-and-a-half minutes later, Tuyo made a sharp centering pass to a cutting Haley Flores, who flicked the ball past new keeper Maddy Flores.
“We’ve been really working hard on trying to get that combination play, where we’re knocking the ball to each other and hitting spaces and hitting gaps,” Burnside said. “Tonight they really, really did a good job. I told the girls this the last couple of games, that every game they’ve done something new and something more creative and something where they’re looking for each other, and trying to make those runs, those off-the-ball runs, or a nice little give-and-go, something like that.
“It’s starting to pay off. The girls really, really played hard, and they’re trying new things, which is great.”
Lorena’s ball skills also made a difference. The Lady Leopards had a plan with what they wanted to do with the ball – and often executed it efficiently. They added two more goals in the second half to run away with things – the first on a 25-yard rainbow by reigning Super Centex Player of the Year Katie Burnside, and the second on Tuyo’s nifty sprint and score between two defenders with a little over seven minutes to play.
China Spring, led by Lindsey Schiller and her resplendent orange shoes in the middle of the field, made some fiery charges at the net in the final 20 minutes of the match. But the Lady Leopards stayed stingy, and ended up neutralizing every shot on goal and preserving the shutout.
That’s always a source of pride, Ann Burnside said.
“Oh, sure, especially for the goalkeeper,” the coach said. “They always want that clean sheet. And the defense, that’s always their goal every game. They want a clean sheet. They don’t want to let a ball in the back of the net at all.”
Lorena has outscored its district opponents, 46-4, with five shutouts in nine outings. The Lady Leopards will travel to Robinson for their next match on Friday, while China Spring will head to Gatesville.