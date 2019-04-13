COLLEGE STATION – The Lorena Lady Leopards and Lumberton Lady Raiders soccer teams dueled for more than 85 minutes and nothing could separate them.
Then a referee’s call gave Lumberton the opportunity it needed.
The Lady Raiders received a penalty kick in the seventh minute of extra time and Lumberton’s Landrie Young made it count by sending a shot into the right side of the net, lifting her team to a 1-0 victory over Lorena in the Class 4A Region III final on Saturday evening at A&M Consolidated’s Tigerland Stadium.
Lorena had 13 minutes to score an equalizing goal in overtime, but the Lady Leopards best chances all came in regular time. Lumberton survived on the strength of the P.K. and advances to the state tournament in Georgetown.
The Lady Leopards (23-6) took four shots that bounced off the cross bar and ultimately away from the goal in the final 18 minutes of regulation.
“How many times can we hit the cross bar?” Lorena coach Ann Burnside said. “If we got points for that, we’d have been way ahead. That’s how that goes.”
Burnside praised her team for its total team effort in reaching the regional final for the second straight season. A year ago, the Lady Leopards fell 5-1 in this same round against Jasper.
This time around, Lorena had a few chances to score a goal in regular time that would have sent them through to the state semifinals.
Lorena senior Katie Burnside took a free kick from 20 yards out in the 63rd minute. Her shot appeared to be curving into the goal, over the outstretched arms of Lumberton goalkeeper Autumn Rodriguez. But it hit the cross bar and bounced down, just outside of the goal line. Lady Leopard senior Kenzie Tuyo gathered the rebound and took a shot, but it too bounced off the cross bar and away.
Burnside had another free kick bounce off the cross bar in the 71st minute and junior Haley Flores sent yet another shot off the same railing in the 76th minute.
The ball wouldn’t bounce the Lady Leopards’ way.
“We created a whole lot more opportunities, but that’s not how the game’s scored in soccer,” Ann Burnside said. “Everything they’ve done, they’ve earned together. This was a whole team effort. They battled from beginning to end and I’m extraordinarily proud of them.”
The Lady Raiders and Lady Leopards went to intermission still tied 0-0 as both squads stayed strong in the defensive end for the first 40 minutes.
Lorena goalkeeper Macy Kunze made three saves in the first half, two of them on Lumberton shots of more than 20 yards. Kunze also scrambled to cover a ball in the penalty area and thwart a Lady Raider chance from point blank range in the 27th minute.
Another Lumberton chance off a corner kick resulted in a shot that bounced off the left post in the 18th minute.
Kunze had eight total saves in the match.
Although the Lady Raiders stayed on the attack more often in the latter stages of the first half, Lumberton couldn’t break through with a goal.
Lorena attacked slightly more in the first 40 minutes. Tuyo and Paizlee Whalen each had chances that sailed over the Lumberton goal.
Katie Burnside and Whalen each went down with injuries during the first half and left the match, but both returned within a couple of minutes.