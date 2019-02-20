For three Central Texas girls basketball teams, the dream of a state championship still remains intact.
The wood chipper of the postseason has thinned the field for the vast majority of Centex squads, but Fairfield and Marlin remain alive in the UIL playoffs while Reicher is still in the mix for a TAPPS state title.
Fairfield (28-8) will meet Silsbee (24-6) in the Region III-4A semifinals at 6 p.m. Friday at Sam Houston State’s Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville. The Lady Eagles sewed up that spot with a 66-57 win over Connally on Tuesday, a game in which Fairfield’s fourth-quarter flourish saved the day. The Lady Eagles outscored the Lady Cadets, 22-10, in the final period.
Expect Fairfield to try to harass Silsbee into turnovers with its full-court press.
“That’s what we do. We don’t do a whole lot different than that,” said Fairfield coach Sally Whitaker after Tuesday’s game. “We kind of live and die by it. It got us through today, and that was good.”
Marlin (28-8) has been eyeing this year’s playoff run ever since the Class 3A state championship game ended in 2018. The Lady Bulldogs came up just shy of a title with a 51-47 loss to Mount Vernon last year. Ever since then, they’ve been motivated to get back and make someone else watch them celebrate on the Alamodome court, rather than vice versa.
Marlin’s Class 2A playoff foes — the school dropped a class in UIL realignment — haven’t been able to keep up. The Lady Bulldogs have won their three playoff games by an average of 18.7 points. And Mystique Womack hasn’t had to do it all. The Alabama signee is averaging 21.7 points per game in the playoffs, but the Lady Bulldogs have had multiple double-figure scorers in every outing.
Marlin will meet Timpson in the Region III-2A semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday at Bryan High School. If the Lady Bulldogs win that one, they’ll get the Grapeland-Woden winner for the regional title at 1 p.m. Saturday, also at Bryan.
And then there’s Reicher (18-14), which is a win away from reaching the TAPPS 4A Final Four. The Lady Cougars tallied a 52-47 win over League City Bay Area Christian on Tuesday to move on to the state quarterfinals. Next up is a date with Houston Lutheran North (15-9), at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at Bryan’s Allen Academy.
If Reicher can win that one, it’ll get to play in Central Texas for the TAPPS state tournament. The state semifinals are slated for March 1 at Robinson High School, while the state title game is 4 p.m. March 2 at West High School.