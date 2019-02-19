CORSICANA — After an impromptu singing of the national anthem, playing a little basketball wasn’t stressful at all for Fairfield’s Braden Bossier.
The Lady Eagles’ junior forward scored eight fourth-quarter points to ignite a fiery finish for her team. Bossier and the Lady Eagles put together a huge final period to take down Connally, 66-57, in an all-Central Texas matchup in the Region III-4A quarterfinals on Tuesday night at Navarro College’s Wolens Special Event Center.
With the win, Fairfield (28-8) moves on to the regional semifinals to face Silsbee at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Sam Houston State’s Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville. It also marks the second year in a row that Fairfield has bounced Connally (29-5) from the playoffs.
Tuesday’s game proved wild and entertaining throughout, and the Lady Cadets certainly had their chances, leading 47-44 after three quarters. But Bossier knocked down a pair of turnaround jumpers in the post in the first minute of the fourth to give the Lady Eagles a lead they never relinquished the rest of the way. They outscored the Lady Cadets 22-10 in the final period.
“Coach (Sally Whitaker) always tells us that we’re always the team that comes through in the fourth quarter,” said Bossier, who scored a team-high 20 points. “She kept telling us, ‘Think about the goal,’ because we set the goal to go to regionals at the beginning of the season, and she kept saying, ‘Think about the goal.’ And that’s what we did.”
Before the game ever started, Bossier ensured that it would be a memorable night. As the teams lined up for the national anthem, a sound system glitch left everyone standing around with hands on hearts waiting for the music to begin. At that point, a few people on Fairfield’s side of the arena started calling, “Braden! Braden!” so the former Super Centex Newcomer of the Year stepped out of her team line, took the microphone, and obliged in stirring fashion.
“I was kind of focused on the game,” Bossier said. “I sing a lot, and I think if I knew I had to sing the national anthem before I would have psyched myself out. But I was like, ‘It doesn’t matter, just sing it.’ I was nervous, because I was shaking, but it was fine.”
Whitaker said she wasn’t surprised that her star player stepped up — either on the microphone or on the court.
“You wouldn’t believe how talented she is,” the coach said. “She’s a special player, and I keep trying to tell people that. Her parents and our fans understand it. She’s a special, special player. And you put Breyunna Dowell in there with it, and it’s lethal. They’re good.”
Not only was the game a rematch of last year’s bi-district playoffs, but it also marked the second time the Lady Cadets and Lady Eagles had faced off this year. Back in December, Connally dealt Fairfield one of its most humbling defeats of the year, as the Lady Cadets won, 69-45, on their home court.
That outcome was quite clearly on the minds of the Lady Eagles as they lined up for the jump ball.
“The game we played them this year, that’s what drove us,” Bossier said. “They made us really mad, because that was one of our worst games. So that thought that they could beat us, that’s what drove us. We showed that that wasn’t our team, this is our team.”
In the early stages, Fairfield’s press created some havoc for Connally, and the turnovers bore fruit for the Lady Eagles. Fairfield grabbed an 11-6 lead with 1:04 left in the opening quarter after a steal and an up-ahead feed to Dowell, who dropped in the bucket while drawing a foul for a three-point play.
But Connally pressed the clutch and switched into a higher gear thereafter. Miannah Little found a seam down the sideline and sprinted for a coast-to-coast layup, and then Heaven Lang-Tucker buried a 35-foot, buzzer-beating 3-pointer to cap off the team’s 5-0 run that tied the score at 11 after a quarter.
The teams traded jabs throughout the next two quarters. Fairfield’s freshman forward Dowell, along with Bossier and Josey Richardson, crashed the offensive glass with fervor, giving their team numerous second-chance opportunities. Known for its outside shooting, Connally instead countered by exploiting Heaven Lang-Tucker’s quickness in the post. Lang-Tucker scored 10 of her 16 points in the second quarter on a variety of floaters and turnarounds near the hoop.
Connally took a 32-27 lead into the halftime break following Little’s transition trey. The Lady Cadets also held the lead after three quarters but Fairfield executed better down the stretch.
“They handed it to us earlier this year,” Whitaker said. “We knew we had to stop 4 (Little) and 12 (Lang-Tucker). And we were hoping the other ones wouldn’t shoot like they did, but they did. They came out and played a great game. We just stuck with it. We stuck with the game plan, and finally scored enough to build a little lead. But, man, that’s a good team.”
Little, one of the top players in Central Texas, scored 20 points to pace the Lady Cadets. But, amazingly, she didn’t have a shot from the field in the second half, scoring all eight of her second-half points from the foul line. Asia Smith joined Little and Lang-Tucker in double figures with 10 points.
For Fairfield, Dowell complemented Bossier’s big night with 19 points – “It’s hard to believe she’s a freshman,” her coach marveled after the game – while Richardson contributed 11.
BOYS
Midway 60, Mesquite 45
CORSCIANA — Displaying muscle in the post and hustle on the perimeter, Midway motored past Mesquite in the Class 6A bi-district playoffs at Navarro’s Wolens Special Events Center.
Midway brought its dunking shoes, too. The Panthers (25-11) took it to the rim with authority, as evidenced by a couple of powerful two-handed flushes in traffic by big man Levi Whiddon, who finished with eight points.
The Panthers also showed a nice outside shooting touch, hitting five three-point buckets for the game. Michael Jefferson’s 27-foot bomb with 3:15 left in the third quarter energized the Panthers, and gave them a 36-30 lead. From that point forward, the Panthers outscored the Skeeters, 24-15.
Jefferson finished with a team-high 17 points for the Panthers. Mesquite (20-11) was led by Cody LeBlanc’s 12 points, all on 3-point bombs, and Grant Stewart, who also had 12.
The Panthers also benefited from the return of Anthony Scott. The waterbug junior guard had been slowed by an injury in recent weeks and sat out the team’s regular season-ending loss to Waco High, but was back on the court, showing more of his trademark speed in this one, and helping Diego Gonzalez and Jefferson with the ball-handling duties.
Scott finished with 14 points, while Gonzalez scored 11.
The Panthers will move on to face South Garland in the area playoffs later this week.