The iPhones were dotted and the T-shirts were creased. Whatever the notation, the members of Connally’s girls basketball team had this one starred, circled, highlighted or underlined on their calendars.
And all that build-up led to a bundle of nerves at the start.
But once the Lady Cadets settled down, they got back to what they’ve done best this year – winning. Junior guard Miannah Little sparked a 13-4 run at the end of the first half that gave her team some breathing room, and second-ranked Connally earned a measure of redemption over Fairfield, the team that knocked them out of last year’s playoffs, with a 69-45 victory at the CHS gym.
Connally had a solid 22-win season last year, but Fairfield turned the Lady Cadets inside-out in the 4A bi-district playoffs, as the Lady Eagles won with relative ease, 52-38. After a bit of a tight start with some rushed shots and missed layups in the opening quarter, the Lady Cadets (16-0) looked to be playing right into Fairfield’s hands again.
But the trigger-happy Lady Cadets – they average nearly seven 3-point baskets per game – can heat up in a hurry, and they did.
“I knew it would be like that,” Connally coach Taylor Sims said. “We’ve been looking to this game, had it circled on the calendar, since they beat us last year in the playoffs. We were ready for it. We were excited, being at home, the atmosphere. We were playing pretty well coming into this game, but I told them in the locker room, you’re going to have to go through the first five or six minutes of pure adrenaline and emotion. If you can weather that after those first five or six minutes, you’ll be fine.
“We’ve just got to relax. We finally started getting out of that and just playing loose, playing free. It helped.”
It also helped that Little began showing the range that has made her one of the top knock-down outside shooters in the state. The savvy junior guard led all scorers with 30 points, hitting five treys in the first half on her way to 17 points before intermission.
Still, Fairfield (10-6) executed well enough to stay on Connally’s hip for most of the first half. After Te’yalla Simpson split a pair of free throws with two minutes to play in the half, the Lady Eagles trailed only 18-15.
But then Little did what Little does. She swished in a 3-pointer, got the ball back as Connally picked up a steal after harassing the inbounds passer, then banked in another trey as Sims began to yell, “Hey – pull it out!” before changing his tune once he saw the shot go in.
Some 90 seconds later, Little came up with another steal and drilled a buzzer-beating 3-pointer that stretched Connally’s halftime lead to 28-19.
“There’s a lot of good point guards in the state, but she’s got to be one of the top point guards in the state,” Sims said of Little. “Just as far as her floor knowledge and knowing when to push and when not to push. I’ve seen her go 0-for-7 in the first half and then in the second half go 5-for-5. I don’t ever tell her or Heaven (Lang-Tucker) not to shoot. I give her the green light. I trust it. She hit that one, and she was feeling it, I guess, and she hit another one from deep, right at the buzzer before halftime, and that’s just something you love to see from your point guard, your quarterback on the floor.”
In last year’s playoff matchup, Fairfield’s limber 6-foot-2 post and eventual Super Centex Newcomer of the Year Braden Bossier gave Connally fits. But this time around, Connally’s Ariel McKoy neutralized Bossier much of the night with her timely shotblocking. McKoy rejected six shots for the game.
“I know it’s a new season, a new team, but last year (Bossier) killed us,” Sims said. “We didn’t have an answer for her. Ariel was kind of timid last year, but she’s really stepped into her own, and she’s actually leading the state in blocks right now, according to MaxPreps. She’s really come on. I think it helps when she hits an occasional three, because that’s the second game in a row she’s done that.”
Indeed, Connally really found a rhythm in the second half, as evidenced by the moment early in the fourth quarter when McKoy caught a pass a couple of feet behind the 3-point line beyond the top of the key, shrugged, and then banked in the long shot to push the Lady Cadets to a 45-30 lead.
Lang-Tucker, who mostly settled for outside shots in the first half, showed off some of her interior moves after the halftime break, and finished with 23 points. Keyonna Lane scored seven, and made several hustle plays that didn’t necessarily show in the box score.
Bossier kept plugging for Fairfield, and finished with a team-leading 12 points and seven rebounds. Breyunna Dowell added 10 for the Lady Eagles.
Still undefeated on the year, Sims knew that this one would resonate for a while.
“More importantly right now, this team is playing their roles,” the Connally coach said. “They know that Heaven is a scorer, put her inside or outside, Keyonna having a good game, bringing the ball down. There’s just so many of them I could name. I’ve never coached a team like this. This is one of the best teams ever.”
Connally 69, Fairfield 45
Connally – Smith 4, Little 30, Lane 7, Lang-Tucker 23, McKoy 5.
Fairfield – Clark 5, Daniels 9, Dowell 10, Richardson 7, Simpson 4, Bossier 12.
Records: Connally 16-0, Fairfield 10-6