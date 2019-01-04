One was the undefeated, third-ranked team in the state. The other was the reigning district champion.
On this night, the up-and-comers kept on coming.
Third-ranked Connally kept its winning ways going by outlasting last year’s district champ China Spring, 48-40, in the District 18-4A opener on Friday night at the Connally High gym. The game resembled more of a rough-and-tumble catfight than some of Connally’s runaway blowouts in nondistrict play, but Lady Cadets coach Taylor Sims didn’t mind a bit.
“Defense was big. It kind of makes the game boring, it’s not fast-paced, up-and-down,” Sims said. “But like I told them, in this district a win’s a win. We’ve got to take it.”
Not only did Connally (22-0 overall, 1-0 district) get the win, it also survived a potentially devastating loss. With 3:29 left in the game, the Lady Cadets’ dazzling junior point guard Miannah Little tumbled the court, holding her leg. She hopped off to the bench, in clear pain, and Sims – who has lost star players to season-ending injuries before, including Little to an ankle injury last year – couldn’t help but fear the worst.
Fortunately for Connally, two minutes later, Little jogged to the scorer’s table and checked herself back in to finish the game.
“I kept looking for her to come out of the tunnel from the locker room, and finally I saw her jogging and I thought, ‘OK, she’s all right,’” Sims said.
Little, who bottomed out three 3-pointers on her way to a game-high 20 points, said she was initially worried as well, but felt better after a few minutes.
“I thought I wouldn’t be able to walk, but I’m good,” Little said.
Little’s special ability to zip to the cup, or splash away from somewhere in the vicinity of Lake Waco, proved confounding for China Spring’s defenders. Little pumped in 10 second-quarter points as the Lady Cadets stretched a six-point lead at the start of the period to 13 by halftime. That surge included a Little runner with time winding down in the half.
However, China Spring (14-7, 0-1) was often its own worst enemy. The Lady Cougars created an array of point-blank opportunities around the rim, but missed too many of those layups to give themselves a legitimate shot at a district road win.
“Our kids aren’t going to give up. They just couldn’t finish tonight, I don’t know what it was,” China Spring coach Kristi Mize said. “We missed so many shots under the basket. I don’t know if it’s the pressure of district starting. We have an inexperienced squad, we have one home sick, but we just took ourselves out. We stood around in the first half. And we’ve beaten a lot of good teams this year. … But I’m not taking anything away from Connally. They did a great job tonight, they were confident. That No. 4 (Little), she’s a great player. But we didn’t finish, and they did.”
Connally’s sophomore guards Talayssia Sanders and Jamya Coaster didn’t score in the game, but both still made a significant impact. They tag-teamed in guarding China Spring’s senior guard Macie Reeves, limiting the always-dangerous shooter to only one 3-pointer and seven points on the night.
Meanwhile, Connally’s two-man game with Little and senior Heaven-Lang Tucker served as a deadly offensive weapon for the Lady Cadets. They worked the pick-and-roll to perfection, and Lang-Tucker showed off a splendid assortment of both post moves and a sweet outside touch. She finished with 18 points.
“Miannah’s Miannah. She’s what makes us go,” Sims said. “But Heaven’s the one, with her inside-outside game, I think she’s the best inside-outside player in the area. She’s got some of the best moves around the basket, with drop-steps and fadeaways, if we ever need it or if we’re struggling.
“And the good thing is, if you play Keyonna (Lane) and Ariel McKoy, that’s two posts right there, so that means Heaven is going to have a guard on her. So all we can do is just run a set where we put Heaven on the block with a guard on her, and hopefully that’s easy money.”
Despite trailing by 10 entering the fourth, China Spring showed a championship-level fight down the stretch. After Little’s injury, China Spring senior Summer Emblem drained a big corner trey in transition, then drew a foul on another 3-pointer the next time down, and hit all three foul shots to cut Connally’s lead to 42-37 with 1:26 to play.
But Little re-entered the game at that point, and she nailed four critical free throws to help seal the win for the Lady Cadets.
Emblem topped China Spring with 15 points, while sophomore post Brylee Smith contributed 10.
Connally will travel to Robinson next Tuesday, and China Spring hosts Lorena. For the Lady Cadets, who have their eyes on making history this season, opening district with such a win only bolsters their confidence, they said.
“It feels good,” Little said. “We just tried to bounce back from what we’d done last year. They beat us last year both times, so we just tried to come out and take the lead, because we know we can win. … So far, so good.”