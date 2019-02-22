BRYAN — Now, she’s Mystique Womac3K.
Marlin senior guard Mystique Womack moved to the 3,000-point career milestone with a second-quarter bucket.
Womack scored 24 points and Marlin advanced to the Region III-2A girls’ championship game with a 48-30 regional semifinal victory over Timpson Friday at Viking Gym.
Womack, who was off the mark on her long shots early, worked her way in position for her milestone bucket with a stop and go move with 3:36 left in the first half. It tied the score at 10-10 and pushed the two-time Super Centex Player of the Year to 3,001 for her career. She heads into Saturday’s regional final having scored 3,020 in her four-year Marlin career.
Womack was not told that she was within reach of the record when she took the court.
“I didn’t want her to think about it; I wanted it to come natural,” Marlin coach Lawrence Gullette said. “The community is definitely proud of her and they definitely support our team, but I could see that as being a bit of a distraction. I just wanted it to come within the flow of the game.”
The 3K bucket was an athletic move, but not her best shot of the first half. That came just before the buzzer sounded, on a pull-up 3-pointer that gave the Lady Bulldogs a 16-14 halftime edge.
“It kind of gave us a little momentum,” Gullette said. “You can’t be comfortable with a team like Timpson. “Hats off to them.”
Patience keyed Timpson’s success early, although the Lady Bears’ largest opening-half lead was just two points. Marlin played good defense, but Timpson made sure the Lady Bulldogs played a lot of it, using a motion offense and rarely forcing a tough shot.
“They’re very structured,” Gullette said. “I can’t say we’re unaccustomed to that. We’ve played some pretty good teams, but you’ve just got to work a little bit harder.”
Marlin did that early in the second half. Womack hit four 3-pointers for the game and scored 10 points in the third period, when the Lady Bulldogs pulled away, stretching the lead to 30-18. Marlin scored the first eight points of the third quarter.
“I thought we had some good fast breaks, got into transition and got some easy shots,” said Gullette. “It opened it up for our girls. Just those easy looks sometimes will get them going.”
Marlin (29-6) will play Grapeland Saturday at 1 p.m. in the regional championship game. Senior Hannah Chipman scored 19 as the Sandiettes (29-6) defeated Woden in the first semifinal, 53-44.
Sophomore post player Harlie Ware, who countered some of Marlin’s scoring by breaking free for long passes off the inbound, led Timpson with 14.
Womack is second on the all-time Central Texas scoring list for 5-on-5 basketball behind Copperas Cove’s Shereka Wright. Wright notched 3,247 points from 1997-2000.