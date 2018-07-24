Midway junior Reese Rhodes is spending part of this week in Indianapolis as a representative at the National Student Leadership Summit, conducted by the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS).
A standout volleyball and basketball player at Midway, Rhodes is among 160 student delegates from around the country selected for the conference, which started Sunday. It’s the fifth year for the event, which is designed to help student ambassadors learn new leadership techniques to take back to their respective high schools.
Rhodes was the District 8-6A setter of the year and a first-team Super Centex player in volleyball, contributing 328 kills and 770 assists. Her older sister Avery, a former Midway standout, plays for Iowa State.