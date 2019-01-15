In the opening stages of the fourth quarter, Virginia Lee found herself with the ball, wide open beyond the top of the 3-point arc. She didn’t hesitate, firing up a shot that rattled through the rim before tickling the net on its way down.
At that moment, the players on Midway’s bench lost their minds.
In the grand scheme of the scoreboard, Lee’s shot didn’t mean a whole lot. The Pantherettes led by more than 30 points at the time. And yet it was reflective of a team that is feeling the love (and the shooting stroke) right about now.
Midway ran off and hid with a 33-point second quarter, as the Pantherettes pounded Waco High, 66-27, in District 12-6A competition Tuesday night at the Midway High arena. Eight different players buried 3-point shots for Midway in the win, including Lee, a seldom-used senior forward whose contribution delighted her teammates.
“That’s what we just talked about in there (in the locker room),” Midway coach Ben Holder said. “I feel like there’s times with everybody where you may not like each other all the time, but we truly love each other. We’re a team that’s come together. We preach family all the time, and I thought that was a great illustration of that.
“We have someone who sees very, very little time in most games, and she comes in, hits a big shot, and everybody on the bench is as engaged in that shot as they were in the shot that we hit to win at Ellison the other night, the game-clincher. I think that says a whole lot about our girls’ character, and the culture of the program, and I’m excited to see where it’s at.”
With the win, Midway (18-11 overall, 9-2 in 12-6A) maintains sole possession of first place in the district. And if the Pantherettes show the kind of scoring prowess that they did against Waco High (5-18, 2-8) the rest of the way, they’ll be a tough out in the playoffs.
In the second quarter, Midway took the Lady Lions to sniper school. The Pantherettes unleashed an impressive 3-point barrage, burying eight shots from behind the arc, on their way to a 33-point quarter.
And the bombs didn’t come from just one direction. J’Lynn Gus, Reaghan Ridge, Jakoriah Long and Shamaryah Duncan all knocked down treys in the quarter, as Midway widened a five-point lead after the first quarter into a 31-point chasm by halftime.
Midway’s opportunistic defense aided the runout. After Waco High’s Tamia McQuirter knocked down a 3-pointer of her own to cut the Pantherettes’ lead to 23-14, Midway’s Duncan quickly answered with a trey from the top of the arc on the next trip down. Then she intercepted an errant Waco High pass and dropped in another for a personal 6-0 run in the span of mere seconds.
“Oh yeah, we have a chance to score in bunches any time we get a chance to shoot from outside, and right now we’re shooting it really well,” Holder said. “Now, against Ellison the other night for the first three quarters, we couldn’t hit the broad side of a barn. … But tonight, in the (second) quarter it didn’t look like that thing was ever going to miss. Everything we shot went right in.”
The long-range missiles extended Midway’s halftime lead to 45-14. With such a comfortable edge, Holder was able to rest his regulars for long stretches for much of the second half. Waco High briefly trimmed the lead under 30 after opening the third quarter on a 6-2 run, but Midway responded with an 8-0 surge of its own to end the quarter, helped along by a breakaway layup from Kim Rivers.
Duncan led Midway with 11 points, all of which came in that wild second quarter. Gus chipped in 10 and Ridge, who hit the game-winning shot in Midway’s last game against Ellison, had nine.
Senior guard Montierra Warren topped Waco High with eight points.