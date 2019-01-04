The Midway and Belton girls’ basketball teams battled back and forth for 35 minutes before Pantherettes guard Shamaryah Duncan shot a pair of arrows into the Lady Tigers’ hearts.
Duncan took the ball on a set play out of a timeout and drilled a 3-pointer from the left side that took Midway from a two-point deficit into a lead it wouldn’t relinquish on the way to a 51-47 overtime victory over Belton on Friday afternoon at the Midway High School arena.
The next time down the floor Duncan made sure the first trey stood up by nailing another one with 19 seconds left and the Lady Tigers didn’t recover.
That ended an entertaining District 12-6A hoops matchup that saw 11 lead changes and huge momentum shifts at the end of fourth quarter and in overtime.
Belton guard Elisa Priddy hit a 3-pointer with 34 seconds left in the fourth quarter to tie Midway at 38.
The Pantherettes (15-11, 6-2 in 12-6A) responded when Duncan hit a jumper in the lane with 19 seconds left.
But Lady Tigers forward Natasha Blizzard made an inside basket at the buzzer to tie it at 40.
Midway coach Ben Holder said the coaching staff needed to rally the players after the shocking end to the game.
“We told them, ‘Hey, look, it’s a tie ball game, a new fresh start,’” Holder said. “’Let’s just get after it and keep doing the same things we were doing in the fourth quarter. We scored 17 points in the fourth quarter. Offensively we’re clicking. Don’t stop.’”
Blizzard completed a 3-point play with 1:12 left in overtime to give Belton the lead, 47-45, setting up Duncan’s game-clinching 3-pointers.
Duncan led Midway with 18 points. Guard J’Lynn Gus pitched in 13 points and 5 rebounds, and Jakoriah Long added 9.
Blizzard scored 20 to lead the Lady Tigers.
Belton led by four points in the second and third quarters, but Midway consistently answered quickly every time the Lady Tigers threatened to make a run. Duncan hit a 3-pointer with 29 seconds left before halftime to interrupt an 8-0 Lady Tiger run.
Gus made a clutch basket midway through the third to spark a 7-2 run that took the Pantherettes from a 4-point deficit to a 1-point lead.
“There were definitely some moments when the game could have gotten away from us and the girls made some specials plays,” Holder said. “I think we’ve improved a whole lot since the beginning of the season. We talk about getting a stop-score-stop or score-stop-score all the time in our practice, being able to answer when a team makes a run. I thought our kids responded very well.”