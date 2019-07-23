A Central Texas girls’ basketball program with a state championship history has hired a new coach with a state tournament to her credit.
Mexia athletic director Frank Sandoval confirmed on Tuesday that the school has hired Jozette Jenkins to be the new girls’ basketball coach. Jenkins replaces former Mexia coach Randy Barger, who led the LadyCats to the 2013 Class 3A state title.
Sandoval said he and Jenkins have had occasions to discuss coaching prior to her arriving at the school and he likes what she brings to the overall athletic department.
“She’s a person who I’ve sat down with in the past and just asked her questions,” Sandoval said. “I think you can learn from people, doesn’t matter if it’s girls’ basketball or football.”
Jenkins, who spent last year at Palestine High School, led Buffalo to the 3A state final in 2017 before the Lady Bison fell to Canadian, 51-49.
“She’s fiery and she demands a lot of her players, but also really understands the relationship aspect of coaching,” Sandoval said. “And she has some skins on the wall.”