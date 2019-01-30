20180324_spt_mystiquewomack3
Buy Now

Marlin’s Mystique Womack led Central Texas in scoring at 26.5 points per game in the 2017-18 seaosn.

Marlin senior Mystique Womack is up for a statewide Player of the Week honor, after her incredible run last week that included a quadruple-double against Dawson.

Womack is among the nominees on Roy Report Media, a website that covers girls high school basketball in Texas. The sensationally-skilled guard compiled a rare quadruple-double in a 77-13 win over Dawson on Jan. 22, racking up 26 points, 16 rebounds, 12 assists and 10 steals. She followed that up with 12 points, three assists and five steals in a 59-8 win over Riesel on Jan. 25.

A two-time Super Centex Player of the Year, Womack is averaging 20.2 points and 4.2 steals per game for the 14th-ranked Lady Bulldogs on the year. She has signed to play at Alabama next year.

Fans can visit RoyReportMedia.com to vote for Womack once per hour through Friday at noon.

Don't Miss...