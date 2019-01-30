Marlin senior Mystique Womack is up for a statewide Player of the Week honor, after her incredible run last week that included a quadruple-double against Dawson.
Womack is among the nominees on Roy Report Media, a website that covers girls high school basketball in Texas. The sensationally-skilled guard compiled a rare quadruple-double in a 77-13 win over Dawson on Jan. 22, racking up 26 points, 16 rebounds, 12 assists and 10 steals. She followed that up with 12 points, three assists and five steals in a 59-8 win over Riesel on Jan. 25.
A two-time Super Centex Player of the Year, Womack is averaging 20.2 points and 4.2 steals per game for the 14th-ranked Lady Bulldogs on the year. She has signed to play at Alabama next year.
Fans can visit RoyReportMedia.com to vote for Womack once per hour through Friday at noon.