BRYAN — The Grapeland Sandiettes delivered a 13-2 run midway though the third quarter to take charge, defeating the Marlin Lady Bulldogs, 63-43, in the Region III-2A girls’ basketball championship game Saturday.
The win sends the Sandiettes to the UIL state basketball tournament with a 30-6 record. Marlin’s season ends at 29-7.
Mystique Womack, who had given Marlin its only lead at 16-14 in the first quarter, pulled the Lady Bulldogs to within two in the third quarter, 30-28. Marlin scored six straight, with Womack showing off a nifty Euro step to finish that streak.
Left alone for a 3-pointer, Teira Jones hit it to spark Grapeland’s breakaway. Keaundra Harris added a pair of 3s and Jones got a three-point play during that run. Finishing the shot with her left hand, she hit the free throw to build the Sandiettes’ advantage to 46-31.
“In the third quarter, I think we came out a little flat,” Marlin coach Lawrence Gullette said. “We had to spend a lot energy playing catch-up versus going blow-to-blow.”
While guard Hannah Chipman was a deserving Most Valuable Player with 14 points in the championship game and 33 for the tournament, much of Grapeland’s attack passed through the hands of Jones, a sophomore. Jones scored 21 and had five assists in the regional final. She also blocked a shot.
“Their defensive pressure is probably the best in the state,” said Gullette. “They matched our intensity and (Jones), she is a heck of a ball player.”
Womack concluded her Marlin career with 3,039 points, including 19 in her final outing. Womack, who has signed to play college basketball at Alabama, scored her last high school bucket on a drive inside with 4:56 left. She added one more assist, setting up Danielle Nobles in the final minute of play.
The Lady Bulldogs cut into an 18-point fourth-quarter deficit on a pass from McKenna Johnson for a Nobles basket to bring the score to 52-39.
Grapeland countered down the stretch, with Jones setting up Chipman and Kenya Woods for scores, after slowing down what had been a breakneck pace for the final five minutes of play.
Marlin lost in the Class 3A state championship game last season to Mount Vernon, 51-47, and the Lady Bulldogs have played this season in Class 2A, falling one win short of their second state tournament appearance.
“We got everybody’s best game,” said Gullette of this season. “Our last loss came in December, and that was to Richardson High School, which finished in that district with Duncanville and Skyline. I’m definitely proud of my girls, the way they came out and competed and never gave up.”
Four Lady Bulldogs scored Saturday, with Aniya Williams and Nobles each hitting 10. Womack and Williams were named to the all-tournament team.
In an intense first quarter, Grapeland employed a half-court trap to help force 10 Marlin turnovers. The Sandiettes grabbed a 10-2 lead before the Lady Bulldogs pulled back to a 12-10 deficit by the end of the quarter. Williams’ put-back shot completed a 6-0 run to end the first. She extended it with a driving shot 10 seconds into the second period.
Womack drew fouls on back-to-back buckets, giving Marlin a two-point lead, but missed both free throws. The first of those came after a steal, which she followed up with a spinning scoop shot.
Womack lifted Marlin into its last tie of the half by banking in a 3-pointer from the top of the key, but a drive by Grapeland’s Chipman and two Harris free throws with :02 left gave the Sandiettes a 28-22 halftime edge.
Grapeland, which fell last year to La Poynor in the 2A regional quarterfinals, makes its sixth state tournament appearance. The Sandiettes’ last state tournament appearance was in 1989, when they won their only championship.
Hardin-Jefferson 64, Fairfield 40
HUNTSVILLE — The Hawks used a 16-2 first-half run to turn a tight game into the start of a runaway, ending Fairfield’s splendid season in the Region III-4A final at Johnson Coliseum on the campus of Sam Houston State University.
The teams were tied at 12 late in the first quarter following a basket by Fairfield’s Jada Clark. But the Hawks started to find their groove at that point. Buckets from Makenna Henry and Tunisha Strong sparked a 9-2 run to end the quarter, and then the Hawks carried that momentum over into the second, scoring the first seven points of that period.
Strong lived up to her surname on both ends of the court. She scored 23 points for Hardin-Jefferson (34-4), and proved intimidating on the defensive end, blocking several Fairfield shots.
Fairfield (28-9) tried to battle back, opening the third quarter by outscoring the Hawks, 9-4. But Hardin-Jefferson withstood the onslaught, extending its lead to 20 by the start of the fourth.
Freshman Breyunna Dowell, who scored 29 in Fairfield’s semifinal win over Silsbee, led the Lady Eagles with 15 points in this one. Braden Bossier notched 10 points and Jada Clark had seven. Dowell made the all-region tournament team for Fairfield. Hardin-Jefferson’s Ashlon Jackson was named the tournament MVP.
BOYS SA Castle Hills 49, Live Oak 42
AUSTIN — The Christian School at Castle Hills, from San Antonio, stopped Live Oak’s fine season in the TAPPS Class 3A state quarterfinals.
The Falcons close out the year at 18-9.