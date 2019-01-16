Itasca’s Malacia Guy has been playing her own version of “NBA 2K19” the last couple of years. Only she’s been doing it in real life, not on a video game.
The 5-foot-4 senior guard scored her 2,000th career point of her high school basketball career in Itasca’s 58-31 win over Italy last Friday. She had it going in that game, scoring 32 points (outscoring the Lady Gladiators by herself) to go along with seven rebounds and seven assists.
For the season, Guy is averaging 18.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3 steals per game. Itasca has ridden her hot shooting to a 22-5 record and a 3-1 mark in District 19-2A.