All over the game of basketball, from the youth leagues all the way to the NBA, a bold philosophy has taken root in recent years. It’s a free-wheeling, fire-at-will mentality. When it comes to the 3-point shot, the idea is simple – Smoke ‘em if you’ve got ‘em.
On the high school level, few teams have embraced that notion any better than the Connally Lady Cadets.
During the 2017-18 season, Connally launched 729 shots from beyond the 3-point arc, making 223 of them (31 percent). Only one team in the state, Class 2A Vega (269), hit more 3-pointers than Connally, according to MaxPreps.com’s stat rankings.
“I give my girls, my perimeter shooters and even a post or two here and there, I give them the green light,” Connally coach Taylor Sims said.
Coaches are notorious for borrowing concepts from other coaches, and that’s how Sims’ let-it-fly 3-point philosophy developed. A few years ago when he was coaching the Teague girls, he encountered a Leon team that was routinely putting up 30 to 40 long-range shots a game. Leon made the state tournament this season. That team made a lasting impression on Sims.
“And that’s where I learned this from,” Sims said. “I asked that (Leon coach) then, ‘How do y’all do it?’ Because they’re making 10 or 12 threes a game, and that’s 36 points. That’s half your points. He said, ‘Coach, we work on it. We pass the ball in practice, and we shoot a lot of threes.’ I kind of incorporated that here the past couple of years, and I bet we put up over 400 or 500 threes a practice.”
It wasn’t a hard sell to his team. What basketball player doesn’t want to be told to shoot the ball? Not just shoot it, but keep shooting, even if you’ve bricked a couple.
That’s the mindset. Sims is fully aware that the 3-pointer can be a streaky proposition. It’s the old live-by-the-3, die-by-the-3 conundrum. But he trusts his shooters, led by junior point guard Miannah Little (63 treys in 2017-18, despite missing 10 games with injury) and senior forward/guard Heaven Tucker (104).
It’s the exact opposite of the old-school approach employed by the fictional coach Norman Dale from the movie “Hoosiers” – the mandate that every offensive possession should feature four passes before a shot attempt.
“They’re going to be in a slump, and the only way to get out of it is to keep shooting, keep shooting,” Sims said. “I feel like we have some shooters here. The only way they’re going to get their shots and get in a groove is to shoot the ball.
“I’ve told them, ‘If you miss two or three, shoot a fourth or fifth. And then try something else. Get you an easy layup or something just to get going.’ But I don’t ever tell them not to shoot, because I don’t want them to be gun-shy if they have a wide-open shot.”
Such instruction is music to a shooter’s ears. It’s the clearest path to string music.
“I feel like if you have it open, you might as well shoot,” Little said. “There’s a 50-50 chance – it might go in, it might not. …It is nice to have a coach telling you to keep shooting, but you’ve also got to know on the inside of you, if you’re not making it and we’re down, you’ve got to go in and try to score.”
Back in the 1980s and 90s, kids mimicked Michael Jordan, driving to the basket for dunks and acrobatic midair finger rolls. Today, everyone wants to be Steph Curry. Or Klay Thompson. Or James Harden.
That means firing it up from the cheap seats.
“I’ve seen Heaven, especially, shoot a shot four or five feet from behind the arc, nothing but net,” Sims said. “They’ve got range, and I think it’s coming from watching the college and NBA game. Everybody wants to be Curry and Thompson. That’s what they want to be now. We’ll have shooting contests after practice, and they don’t want to do little elbows or Granny shots or H-O-R-S-E or anything. H-O-R-S-E, for them, is let’s play 3-point Shootout. That’s what they want to do.”
Connally obviously isn’t alone in its affinity for above-the-arc attempts. Because teams are shooting the three with more regularity, it’s altered how defenses set up as well. Sims said his team routinely sees a variety of zone defenses, only instead of the defenders at the top of the zone working from the elbow – the top corner of the free-throw lane – they’re pushing out past the 3-point line.
The Lady Cadets use a myriad of methods in an attempt to generate their 3-point looks against such defenses. They’ll go inside-out – feeding the ball in to post Ariel McCoy and letting her go to work, while spreading the rest of the court with shooters. They’ll also call pick-and-rolls and pick-and-pops to create space for either driving forays to the basket, or of course a long-distance connection.
They’ve also got the freedom to pull the trigger in transition if they choose. That may be where the game has changed the most. In 2018, it’s hardly uncommon to see a fast break where instead of filling a lane for a potential layup, a player might drift to the corner for a 3-point try.
In one of Connally’s recent scrimmages against Blooming Grove, Little pulled up on a 2-on-1 fast break for a trey from the top of the arc. She bottomed out the shot, but Sims admits it flies in the face of conventional wisdom.
“I just trust Miannah, she’s been doing it long enough,” Sims said. “If she’s in the groove and she’s feeling it, let her hit it. If she makes the shot. If she misses it, I might be saying, ‘Gosh, Miannah, just go on in.’ But these days the kids are so into it. They know their depth.”
Such aggressiveness might not work for every team. But Sims believes it fits his bunch, especially with how much they shoot in practice. Last year, Connally went 22-13 and lost to Fairfield in the bi-district playoffs. This year, they have aspirations of winning a district championship and playing into the third round of the postseason – at least.
And if they’re going to get there, the Lady Cadets are going to do it their way.
“We don’t want to be somebody we’re not,” Sims said. “I tell these girls here, Miannah and Heaven especially, I say, ‘Y’all just be you. Shoot the ball. You are shooters.’”
Senior Keyonna Lane played predominantly at post last year. But she is another player who has tirelessly worked on her outside shot, improving it to the point where Sims has moved her to a wing spot, allowing her to join the ranks of the missile launchers.
She said that Sims never stops encouraging the team to fire away.
“Keep shooting. He tells us that a lot,” Lane said. “Because you can’t determine your shot off a couple of shots. You have to keep shooting. They’ll eventually fall if you keep shooting. It’s something we practice, it’s something we do, it’s something we’re known for, so why stop just because you miss a couple?”