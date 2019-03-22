District 12-6A
MVP: Madison Griffon, Sr., Copperas Cove
Offensive Player of the Year: Shamyra Duncan, Jr., Midway
Defensive Player of the Year: Mel Williams, Sr., Killeen
Newcomer of the Year: Angelique Morgan, Fr., Harker Heights
Coach of the Year: Shirretha Nelson, Harker Heights
First team
Cierra Penn, Sr., Killeen; Alina Simon, Jr., Ellison; Evelyn Lorenza, Fr., Ellison; Celise Bobbitt, Jr., Harker Heights; Sierra Brooks, So., Harker Heights; Brielle Dorsey, Jr. Harker Heights; Madisen Honea, Jr., Copperas Cove; Kaysha McCloud, Jr., Copperas Cove; Leah Powell, Jr., Copperas Cove; Natasha Blizzard, Sr., Belton; Wilashia Burleson, Jr., Temple; Montierra Warren, Sr., Waco High; Jakoriah Long, Jr., Midway; J’lynn gus, Jr., Midway; Keziah Bachert, Sr., Midway
Second team
Alexus Whiteside, Sr., Killeen; Jaya Loney, Sr., Killeen; Amani Bradshaw, Sr., Ellison; Marliah Johnson, Sr., Ellison; Destiny Pemberton, Jr., Harker Heights; Emri Lovell, So., Harker Heights; Jayda Carer, Sr., Copperas Cove; Nia Williams, Sr., Belton; Presley York, Sr., Belton; Janna Harvey, Sr., Belton; Coryn Grovey, Sr., Temple; Breyaunna Sigler, Sr., Temple; Reagan Ridge, Jr., Midway; Kim Rivers, Sr., Midway; Alexa Velasquez, Sr., Shoemaker
Honorable mention
Danielle Byers, Jr., Midway; Molly Weaver Sr., Midway; Cynaye Bobbitt, Jr., Harker Heights; Ziah Ambrose, Jr., Harker Heights; Empress Roberts, Fr., Harker Heights; Chyla Johnson, Sr., Copperas Cove; Keana Garrett, Jr., Copperas Cove; A’zi Knotts, So., Copperas Cove; Victoria Hendricks-Bell, Sr., Killeen; Brianna Smiley, Sr., Killeen; Zakiyah Upshaw, Sr., Killeen; DeAjia Brown, So., Ellison; Arrianna Faulks, Jr., Ellison; Di’Ambria Whyte, Jr., Ellison; Elisa Priddy, Sr., Belton; Jerrisha Rice, Sr., Belton; Taliyah Johnson, Temple; Jalisa Perez, Temple; Chloe Mayfield, Temple; Umya Davis, Waco High; Keturah Kins, Waco High; Emi’jah Spencer, Jr., Shoemaker; Celeste Galloway, Sr., Shoemaker; Sierra Ousley, Sr., Shoemaker
District 18-4A
MVP: Miannah Little, Jr., Connally
Offensive MVP: Heaven Lang-Tucker, Sr., Connally
Defensive MVP: Madison Crowson, Jr., Robinson
Newcomer of the Year: Sarah Robertson, Jr., Lorena
Coaches of the Year: Rodney Gee, Lorena & Keith Smith, Robinson
First team
Bailey Burbidge, So., Lorena; Shelby Salter, Sr., Robinson; Summer Emblem, Sr., China Spring; Macie Reeves, Sr., China Spring; Jasmyn Franklin, Jr., Lorena; Ashlyn Wacthendorf, So., Lorena; Dria Ford, So., Robinson; Aiyana Ephraim, Jr., La Vega; Ariel McKoy, Sr., Connally
Second team
Shelby Lashombe, Sr., Robinson; Dyllan Doyle, So., Robinson; Talayssia Sanders, So., Connally; Jamya Coaster, So., Connally; Corbin Parnell, So., Lorena; Ainsley Warren, So., Gatesville; Kayla Peoples Fr., China Spring; Brylee Smith, So., China Spring; Tierney Sawyers, Jr., La Vega; Alayna Washington, Jr., Gatesville
Honorable mention
Asia Smith, Fr., Connally; Ja’Myah Turner, So., Connally; Macee Slaughter, Jr., China Spring; Dream Thomas, Sr., China Spring; Savannah Hoff, Jr., Lorena; Ashtyne Horn, Fr., La Vega
District 17-2A
MVP: Anne Williams, Jr., Crawford; Ana Maddox, Jr., Crawford; & Jaylah Good, Sr., Moody
Offensive MVP: Tyra Sadler, Sr., Valley Mills
Defensive MVP: Canyon Hughes, Sr., Moody
Newcomers of the Year: Emma Hering, So., Rosebud-Lott; Jasmine Alexander, So., Rapoport; & Shauna Daniels, Jr., Chilton
Sixth Man: Canna Payne, Jr., Crawford
Freshman of the Year: Malliah Scarlett, Fr., Rapoport
First team
Hannah Morton, Jr., Crawford; Cecelia Villa, Jr., Crawford; Makenzie Dunbar, Jr., Crawford; Alli Lantz, Sr., Moody; Liz Perkins, Sr., Moody; Tanna Pruett, So., Moody; Clara Coker, Jr., Rosebud-Lott; Rakasia Buhl, Jr., Rosebud-Lott; Hailey Graves, Jr., Valley Mills; Hanna Robinson, Jr., Valley Mills; Allissa Rodriguez, So., Bruceville-Eddy; Haven Booker, Jr., Rapoport
Second team
Avery Ward, Sr., Crawford; Aubrey Poole, Sr., Crawford; Hannah Welch, Fr., Moody; Esme Navarro, Sr., Moody; Erakah Easley, Jr., Rosebud-Lott; Mills Wood, Sr., Valley Mills; Natalie Martinez, So., Bruceville-Eddy; Bianca Albrecht, Sr., Rapoport; Kamrie Smith, So., Chilton; Emry McDonough, So., Bosqueville
Honorable mention
Addison Weaver, Jr., Crawford; Lexi Moody, Fr., Crawford; Cheyanne Driver, Fr., Moody; Hannah Willberg, So., Rosebud-Lott; Ragain Hyde, Jr., Valley Mills; Avery Huffman, Jr., Valley Mills; Jordann Pinner, So., Bruceville-Eddy; Lucy McCann, Jr., Bruceville-Eddy; Jadyn Pavlas, Jr., Bruceville-Eddy; Madi Edwards, Jr., Bruceville-Eddy; Ma’Ryan Cuevas, Sr., Bruceville-Eddy; Cookie McWilliams, So., Rapoport; Sydney Chavez, Fr., Rapoport; Marby Cook, So., Chilton; Abby Barrera, So., Chilton; Victoria Mosqueda, So., Bosqueville; Madi Howell, Sr., Bosqueville; Emmalee Stone, Sr., Bosqueville
District 18-2A
Most Outstanding Player of the Year: Mystique Womack, Marlin
Defensive Player of the Year: Aniya Williams, Marlin
Co-Offensive Players of the Year: Passion Franklin, Mart & Hallie Fautt, Wortham
Newcomer of the Year: McKenna Johnson, Marlin
Coach of the Year: Lawrence Gullette, Marlin
First team
Regan Pavelka, Sr., Axtell; Jaydyn Gillham, Jr., Hubbard; Danielle Noble, Jr., Marlin; Yasmen Maxwell, Soph., Marlin; Andrea Bredemeyer, So., Mart; Brighton Bain, Jr., Mart; Shontel Watson, So., Riesel; Ashley Mao, Sr., Wortham
Second team
Kaylee Saulters, Jr., Axtell; Haylee Hughes, So., Bremond; Jasmin Ruiz, Sr., Dawson; Nyah Barron, So., Dawson; Makena Orbison, Jr., Hubbard; Jordyn Harris, Jr., Marlin; Destinee Bridgewater, Sr., Mart; Jasey Tweddle, Jr., Mart; Hannah Hablonowski, Sr., Riesel; Samantha Wright, Jr., Wortham; Skylar Phillips, Jr., Wortham
Honorable mention
Allyson Pechacek, So., Mart; Kaydence Green, Fr., Bremond; Bailee Gaspard, Jr., Bremond; Makayla Pruitt, Soph., Bremond; Taliyah Davis, So., Marlin; Amyah Mason, So., Marlin; Emily Nesmith, Fr., Dawson; Cheyanne Praytor, So., Dawson; Gabriella Serna, Fr., Hubbard; Nicole Wilson, So., Hubbard; Baylee Brock, Sr., Axtell; Gracie Rainey, Sr., Axtell; Reagan Moore, Sr., Axtell
TAPPS District 4-4A
First team
Austin TSD: Janelle Coons, Sr., Ashlene Elkie, Jr., Michaela Kelley, Jr., Kaci Ketchum, Jr.; Austin Hill Country Christian: Lauren Innis, Jr., Claire Kelly, Sr., Mikayla Vacek, Sr.; Reicher: Elizabeth Klausmeyer, Sr.,, Rynda Maddox, Sr., Ellie Ward, So.
Second team
Austin Veritas: Christina Bell, Jr., Raelyn Thompson, Jr.; Austin Hill Country Christian: Charli Cottrell, Jr., Haley Dise, Jr., Molly Shuffield, Jr.; Reicher: Madison Fetsch, Jr., Caroline Hesbrook, Sr., Sheridan Robinson, Jr.; Austin TSD: Ashley Harlicker, Jr., Brianne Leiker, Jr., Jewel Rocha, Jr.
Honorable mention
Reicher: Kassidy Able, Jr., Emily Hack, So.; Austin Veritas: Kalei AUrit, Fr., Sarah Diehl, Fr.; Austin TSD: Isadora Egbert, So., Jayne Taylor, So.; Austin Hill Country Christian: Grace Jackson, Fr., Kelsey Logan, Sr., Elizabeth McSpadden, So.
TAPPS District 3-3A
First team
Temple Central Texas Christian: Brianna Blackstone, Sr., Emma Chiles, Jr., Grace Whitaker, Sr.; Marble Falls Faith: Valerie Coffey, Jr., Juliette McCannon, Jr., Christian Wilcox, Jr.; Round Rock Christian: Juliana Eckert, Fr., Lydia Headley, Jr., C.J. Jaramillo, Fr.; Live Oak Classical: Eliana Lynch, So.; Pflugerville Concordia: Ivy Prater, Jr.
Second team
Round Rock Christian: Makalia Beardmore, Jr., Jasmine Eckert, Jr., Elisan Wagner, Sr.; Live Oak Classic: Elise Colon, Sr., Monica Colon, Sr., Hattie Mills, So., Renee Wallace, So.; Pflugerville Concordia: Diana Combs, Sr., Karson Loftin, So., Temple Central Texas Christian: Kathryn Cornelius, Sr.; Marble Falls Faith: Christian Glosson, Jr., Greysen Lenz, Jr.
Honorable mention
Round Rock Christian: Rose Curtis, Sr., Annie Mikeska, Fr.; Live Oak Classical: Clair Hansard, Fr., Sheryl Loden, Fr.; Pflugerville Concordia: Sophie Hermosilla, Jr., Allison Kennedy, Jr.; Temple Central Texas Christian: Caroline Sewell, Jr.