Anytime you’re tangled up in a tight district clash, it helps to have a take-charge attitude.
No doubt the University Trojans had that. And, fittingly, it showed up most when one of their seniors, well, took a charge.
Lady Trojan senior post Lyric McGowan delivered a monster game scoring in the paint and chasing offensive rebounds, finishing with 24 points. But even better: McGowan helped set the second-half defensive tone for University when she absorbed an offensive foul in the opening seconds of the third quarter, and the Lady Trojans went on to outslug Cleburne, 72-68, on Friday night at the UHS gym.
When McGowan tumbled to the court and got the call from the official, University’s bench sprung to their feet with a roar. The play seemed to spark the Lady Trojans (20-9 overall, 6-1 in District 14-5A), who held Cleburne without a field goal for the first three-and-a-half minutes of the third quarter.
“Oh yeah, that was a big play,” University coach Trey Lloyd said. “We don’t take a whole lot of charges, but that showed the kind of energy we needed tonight. And that’s just a senior stepping up. She had a really big game tonight.”
That the game’s signature play was the result of two players colliding with one another was apropos of any especially physical district scuffle. The teams combined for 58 personal fouls and one technical, and often the game devolved into a free throw contest.
But Lloyd said that his team has demonstrated toughness throughout the season, and is able to withstand that type of game and survive.
“We even hurt each other in practice,” Lloyd said, laughing, before quickly adding, “Obviously we don’t want to do that.”
University also showed a cool resolve under pressure. In the fourth quarter, the Lady Trojans went 8-for-11 from the foul line, helping to ice the game. Senior guard Desirae Mathis hit six free throws in the quarter, including a 4-for-4 stretch in the final 1:24.
“They know how important (free throws) are,” Lloyd said. “The games we’ve lost, missed free throws were the reason, so they’ve been working on it.”
The game was nip-and-tuck throughout, though University never trailed after a pull-up 3-pointer by Elaina Tate late in the second quarter. Cleburne (23-8, 5-3) fell behind by 10 in the fourth, but stormed back to within three points a couple of times in the final minutes. That was thanks to the smooth play of senior guard Jayla Johnson, who tallied 25 points. Johnson complemented a dangerous 3-point stroke with a nifty variety of spinners and scoops off the dribble.
But in a game where stoppages were the norm, University still found a Lyric-al flow, behind the bass-thumping post prowess of McGowan. Whenever she got inside position on her defender, she successfully converted the drop-in layup. She also showed off her tenacity on the offensive glass on one of the Lady Trojans’ rare free throw misses in the fourth, as she slid in for the rebound and putback.
Mathis tied Cleburne’s Johnson for high-point honors with 25, and Tate chipped in 12 points for the Lady Trojans. Haley Jones supplied 17 points for the Yellowjackets, while her backcourt mate Caitlyn Cron dropped in 16.
Both Johnson and Jones fouled out in the final minutes, with Johnson blowing a kiss to the University home crowd as she walked to the bench.
With its 20th win of the season, University is just three away from doubling last year’s total of 13. The Lady Trojans are also well on their way to their first playoff berth since the 2015-16 season, and Lloyd said it’s no mystery why.
“Experience,” said the coach, nodding toward seniors like McGowan, Tate, Mathis and Abigail Howard. “It makes a big difference. These girls have been through the battles, and it’s paying off now. They’re really determined to go as far as they possibly can go.”