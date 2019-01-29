Here’s the long and the short of it.
For a sizeable chunk of the game, Robinson couldn’t convert its short shots around the basket. Lorena, meanwhile, seemingly couldn’t miss with its long-range bombs.
That variance helped 14th-ranked Lorena capture a 45-31 win over 20th-ranked Robinson in a clash for District 18-4A supremacy before a nearly-packed house at the Robinson gym Tuesday night. Tied with the Rockettes atop the district entering the night, Lorena (23-7, 7-1) now ascends into sole possession of the district lead.
The Lady Leopards, true to their nature, challenged and contested Robinson’s shots all night, holding the Rockettes (24-7, 6-2) to their lowest-scoring output of the district season. Lorena is limiting its district foes to a meager 34.3 points per game.
“It’s unbelievable, really,” Lorena coach Rodney Gee said. “That’s a really good offensive team, a very well-coached team. They can shoot it. We stayed in our 2-3 (zone) and got to the shooters, and I thought we fought inside and played really hard inside. And I thought we rebounded for the most part. We’re undersized, so I’m extremely proud of how hard we played.”
Of course, Robinson didn’t help its cause by failing to knock down shots when it did get good looks. The Rockettes, to their own exasperation, saw a boatload of shots tantalize by rolling around the rim before popping out.
“Lorena played really well, obviously they shot the ball a lot better than we did,” Robinson coach Keith Smith said. “For whatever reason, I think the kids felt some pressure tonight, and I think it showed. But you’ve got to give your hat’s off to Lorena, they played really well, and they outplayed us.”
The game was eagerly anticipated by both sets of fans, who crammed the parking lot beforehand, making finding an open spot a hunting exhibition. And the teams didn’t disappoint with their energy in the early going.
From the outset, Robinson packed its defense a little deeper in the paint, giving Lorena some clean looks from the perimeter. Ashlyn Wachtendorf cashed in with two quick 3-pointers within the first two minutes, setting a sizzling pace for her squad.
Lorena ended up busting six 3-pointers in the first half, and nine for the game.
“(Robinson) left some kids open that have been knocking down shots, and they buried them,” Gee said. “That obviously helps. It helps when the ball goes in the basket for you – it makes everything feel a little bit better. Again, I thought we ran good offense, the kids executed, but then they just knocked down shots, and that’s a big deal.”
Nevertheless, Robinson hung right with the Lady Leopards in the opening quarter. The Rockettes showed some crisp execution of their own, with Madison Crowson pump-faking a defender off her feet before drilling a short jumper, followed by Erin Young scoring on a perfect set-up pass from point guard Shelby Lashombe. After one period, Lorena led just 10-8.
But in the second, the Lady Leopards started counting in multiples of three to gain some separation. Corbin Parnell connected for a trey to open the period, and lively junior guard Jasmyn Franklin got loose for a trio of 3s in the quarter, including two that banked in off the backboard. Her second of those shots pushed the lead to 26-17 by halftime.
Lorena was able to stretch the gap to 14 after three quarters, as Robinson’s missed bunnies began to pile up into a veritable rabbit nest. In the fourth, the Rockettes extended their defense with more zeal, and used a press to occasionally force Lorena into a turnover. Robinson cut the Lorena lead to eight a couple of times, including following a Crowson layin set up by a sweet high-post feed from Shelby Salter.
But the Rockettes couldn’t take advantage in transition enough to give themselves a chance at the win.
“We had two or three opportunities right there at the beginning of the third quarter where we got a steal, but we didn’t convert the 3-on-2s and the 3-on-1s,” Smith said. “If we could have done a couple of those, I think we could have gotten back into it a little bit more. But it was just one of those nights for us, it just wasn’t there.”
Give Lorena plenty of credit for that. In the fourth, the Lady Leopards pulled the ball out and passed it around, forcing Robinson’s hand defensively. The Lady Leopards were able to squirrel the win away despite not hitting a field goal in the fourth quarter until less than two minutes remained.
And Lorena’s Gatorade flavor must have been Icewater Bloodstream, as the Lady Leopards went 7-of-8 from the foul line in the fourth, including six freebies from Bailey Burbidge.
Burbidge led all players in scoring with 11 points, while Wachtendorf and Franklin added nine points apiece for the Lady Leopards. For Robinson, Salter and Crowson scored eight points apiece.
With another one in the books, both coaches talked about looking forward and moving on to the next task ahead. For Robinson, that’ll be China Spring on Friday, while Lorena will host La Vega.
Asked if he thinks his team might be able to do some damage in the playoffs, Gee said, “I don’t know, we’ve got to see matchups and everything else. Matchups are a big key in this game. But I like my team. I like my team a lot, and I’ll go to battle with them every night, that’s what I’ll say.”