WEST — All year, Lorena girls basketball coach Rodney Gee has marveled at his team’s mental toughness. So he knew they wouldn’t be scared after falling in a hole.
That doesn’t make escaping the hole any easier, though.
Seventh-ranked Midlothian Heritage put 12th-ranked Lorena in a defensive vise grip. The Lady Leopards spotted the Jaguars the first 14 points of the game, and never fully recovered, as Heritage claimed a 34-22 win in the Class 4A Region III quarterfinals at West High School.
Heritage (33-5) moves on to face the winner of the Livingston vs. Hardin-Jefferson game on Friday at Sam Houston State’s Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville. Lorena closes out its season at 27-8.
“I knew our kids were going to fight to the very end,” Gee said. “We made that run that got us back in the ball game, and actually (responded) after the first quarter. But you can’t be down 14-0. You can’t. Because we never really put any real pressure on them after that.”
Known for its crisp execution, Lorena appeared a little tight in the early going. Heritage’s backcourt blanketed the Lady Leopard ballhandlers with near-cheek-to-cheek defensive pressure, and Lorena didn’t respond well. Turnovers proved a bugaboo, and helped Heritage outscore the Lady Leopards, 10-0, in the opening quarter on its way to putting up the first 14 points of the game.
When the Lady Leopards managed to run through a well-designed half-court set and get a clean look at the basket, the iron was unkind. Several of Lorena’s shots rattled and rolled halfway into the hoop before popping out.
Gee acknowledged that it was a tough shooting night for his crew. But the Lorena coach said that the Jaguars made the Lady Leopards work for shots like few teams he’s seen this year.
“The shots weren’t (falling). They had a lot to do with that,” Gee said. “They’re long, and 10 (Blythe Williams) is a really good defender, and 3 (Jasmine Bailey) is a really good defender, and their posts rebound well. So they had a lot to do with it, but I just didn’t feel like we ran our offense like we have before. Just didn’t execute and get some of the shots we want. But, overall, it was really a credit to those guys (Heritage).”
Jasmyn Franklin has provided potent perimeter shooting for Lorena all season long. But like her teammates, she strained to find the range, missing a pair of 3-pointers just before the first-quarter horn sounded, as Heritage took a 10-0 lead into the second.
Heritage made it 14-0 early in the second quarter on Saige Klor’s knock-down 15-foot jump shot. Finally, with 4:35 left in the first half, the Lady Leopards ended the drought, as Sara Robertson executed a perfect pick-and-roll with Savannah Hoff, flicking a bounce pass to Hoff for the layup.
Once the Lady Leopards scored, it seemed to settle their nerves. The team’s defensive energy increased, and the lid that covered the basket in the first quarter vanished. Franklin swished in a pull-up 3-pointer, Bailey Burbidge pierced the lane on a driving layup, and Robertson added a trey of her own, and Lorena whittled the deficit to 20-12 by the halftime horn.
Gee said that he went into the halftime break with a sense that his team could rally, but couldn’t ever cut the gap wide enough to put Heritage in panic mode.
“Even though we stayed in the game and actually kind of outscored them the rest of the ball game, we never put any pressure on them,” Gee said. “I thought our kids had effort and I thought we guarded well, we just didn’t do some things on offense, and that’s my fault.”
Lorena’s rally attempts were partially undone by some missed layups in the third quarter, as Heritage stretched the lead to as much as 13. The Lady Leopards pushed back to within eight points on a couple of occasions, including after Corbin Parnell’s turnaround J in the early stages of the fourth, but that’s as close as they’d get.
Danielle Wallace twice converted and-one opportunities for Heritage on her way to a game-high 13 points. For Lorena, Burbidge topped the team with seven points.
It wasn’t the way the Lady Leopards wanted to go out, for sure. For Gee, the most stinging aspect of the loss wasn’t Heritage’s feisty defense or Lorena’s turnover problems, it was the fact that he wouldn’t see his bunch at practice on Tuesday.
“The whole thing is, when you have kids like we have that fight and get after it all the time, really the message is, I don’t get to come to work tomorrow and get to coach them,” Gee said. “That’s really the hardest thing when you coach kids like our kids. I thought we made a really good run. I thought we could play with these guys, even though I think these guys are really good. But the whole thing is, I don’t get to coach them tomorrow.”
Marlin 58, Lovelady 43
JEWETT — It’s back to the regional tournament for the Marlin Lady Bulldogs.
Marlin moved another step closer to a return engagement at state with a Class 2A regional quarterfinal victory over Lovelady on Monday. The Lady Bulldogs (28-6) advance to face Timpson in the Region III-2A semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday at Bryan High School.