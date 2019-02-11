HUBBARD — Looks like Miannah Little is ready for the playoffs.
The Connally junior guard mesmerized in her 2019 playoff debut, pumping in 35 points as the Lady Cadets turned back Hillsboro, 62-49, in the Class 4A bi-district girls playoffs on Monday night at Hubbard High School.
Always a dangerous outside shooter, Little also managed to consistently get to the line against the Lady Eagles. She hit 14 of 17 from the stripe on the night.
Freshman guard Asia Smith and senior post Ariel McKoy contributed eight points apiece in the win for Connally (28-4). The Lady Cadets will meet Huntington in the area playoff round later this week.
Hillsboro was led by Misha Lewis’s 19 points in the Lady Eagles’ final game of the season.
Venus 58, Robinson 55
ITALY — Venus put a halt to Robinson’s breakthrough season, rejecting the Rockettes in a 4A bi-district clash at Italy’s Gladiator Gym.
The two teams actually met in nondistrict play back in November, and Robinson captured a 55-44 win in that game. But on this night, the Lady Bulldogs made up the ground they needed. Venus advances to face Fairfield in the area playoffs.
Robinson closes the year with a 26-8 record in their second season under Keith Smith, a 22-win improvement from last year.
Fairfield 79, Carthage 33
RUSK — Nine different players had baskets for Fairfield, which essentially got whatever it wanted offensively.
Breyunna Dowell swished in 21 points to lead the 17th-ranked Lady Eagles (25-8), and Braden Bossier also had a big night with 20 points. Te’yalla Simpson contributed nine points. Fairfield advances to face Venus in the area playoff round at a time and site to be announced.
North Forney 72, University 65
CORSICANA — The Lady Falcons of North Forney outran the Lady Trojans in a high-scoring Class 5A bi-district duel.
University closes out its season at 22-13, with its first playoff trip since the 2015-16 season. North Forney (21-10) will meet Lufkin in the area playoffs.
Moody 70, Axtell 39
Moody’s Jaylah Good made her presence known in the paint, scoring a game-best 31 points to pace the Lady Bearcats to a 2A bi-district win over Axtell at Midway High School.
At 6-foot-1 with superior strength, Good is a load for many 2A teams to handle. She consistently turned and scored over the Lady Longhorn defenders all night.
Canyon Hughes added 16 points and Alli Lantz had 10 for Moody (21-8), which advances to face Grapeland (24-8) in the area playoffs later this week.
Mart 42, Rosebud-Lott 37
Mart used an 8-2 finishing run to finally put away the Lady Cougars in a hard-fought, back-and-forth 2A bi-district game at University High.
Hannah Wilberg’s 3-pointer with just over two minutes to play gave Rosebud-Lott a 35-34 lead. But the Lady Cougars scored only two more points, while Mart showed some nice touch the rest of the way, getting clutch free throws from Allyson Pechacek, Andrea Bredemeyer and Brighton Bain to seal the win.
Mart (20-8) will face the Kerens-Slocum winner in the area playoffs, while Rosebud-Lott ends its season with a 20-10 record.