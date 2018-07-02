Even today, nearly two decades after his retirement, Reggie Davis’ name remains synonymous with basketball success at Midway High School.
Now Davis is getting his just due as part of the Class of 2019 for the Texas High School Basketball Hall of Fame. The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches announced the eight-person class on Monday, which includes four players and four coaches.
Davis coached for 40 years until his retirement in 2002, including 35 at Midway, which included stints coaching both the boys and girls basketball teams. He won 910 games and took five teams to the state tournament, and his 1994 Pantherette squad won the Class 4A state championship.
His Midway teams won or shared 27 district titles, and the Pantherettes reached the postseason in each of his final 18 seasons. Since 2002, the Tribune-Herald’s girls Super Centex coaching award has been christened in honor of Davis.
He was inducted into Midway’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007.
Asked about his legacy in his final season of 2001-02, Davis told the Tribune-Herald, “I would like for them to think that I was fair and that I did a good job. I always said that I don’t want to be an old coach, but it’s been fun and I enjoy it. That’s why I kept doing it.”
Davis is joined in the 2019 Hall of Fame class by coaches Robert Hale, Robert Loper and J.D. Mayo and players Dennis Tealer, Jill Sutton-Dodd, Vicki Barrett-Castleberry and Amy Sutton-Porter. The coaches alone totaled nearly 3,500 wins.
The class will be enshrined on May 18, 2019 at the annual TABC clinic in San Antonio.