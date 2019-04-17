Crawford girls’ basketball assistant coach Heidi Elmore was honored last week as the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches Class 2A Girls’ Assistant of the Year.
It’s Elmore’s first time winning the award, but Lady Pirates head coach Brandon Ely, who nominated his assistant, said she could have won it every year.
“She has the same traits that a lot of great coaches have,” Ely said. “She’s a great teacher in the classroom and on the court. She cares about the details. She does not accept less than your best attempt. And she lets the kids know that she loves them. “
Along with serving as the Crawford varsity girls’ basketball assistant, Elmore coaches the JV girls’ basketball team and is an assistant track coach.