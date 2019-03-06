Connally junior point guard Miannah Little has been selected to play in the Texas Girls Coaches Association All-Star Basketball Game on July 9 in Arlington.
Little is one of just 24 junior basketball players around the state picked to play in the game. The 5-foot-6 guard averaged 22.5 points, 6.3 assists and 7 steals per game for the Lady Cadets, winning District 18-4A MVP honors. She also finished second in the state in Class 4A in 3-point baskets made with 97.
She’ll play on the TGCA red squad.